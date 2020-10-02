7 Easy Ways to Maintain your Car in a Good Condition

Owning a car is one of the most significant investments you’ll ever make. While the initial cost of acquiring a vehicle is the biggest hurdle, proper maintenance practices are crucial for safety. According to the Australian Automobile Association (AAA), the average Australian household spends $1536 each year. The cost varies depending on the car model and usage of the vehicle. Here are seven ways to maintain your car in good condition.

1. Drive Carefully

Caution while on the road is the most effective maintenance tip. Unlike other repairs, you don’t have to spend big bucks. Safe driving could mean something as small as adjusting your mirrors before turning the ignition. While on the road, follow the road signs to avoid getting into an accident. In addition to preventing costly damage to your car, vigilance ensures you get to your destination in one piece.

2. Change Engine Oil and Top Up Fluids

Engine oil is like blood to your car. It lubricates, cools, and protects the moving parts. Over time, the oil gets dirty and interferes with the normal functioning of the vehicle. You should change your car oil every 12,000 kilometers. This way, your engine is always protected. Likewise, the oil filter should be changed regularly to prevent solids from damaging the engine. Other fluids, such as coolants, brake fluids, and power steering fluid should be checked weekly and topped up accordingly.

3. Take Care of Your Tires

The tires are just as essential as the engine. Worn out wheels mean less grip and increase the chance of getting into an accident. There are several ways to take care of your tires. For one, always ensure that the pressure is at the recommended level. Another thing to watch out for is uneven wear. It often signifies wheel misalignment. Keep rotating the wheels regularly to prevent uneven wear. Other tire care tips include checking the tread depth and having the right tires for the season.

4. Heed the Warning Lights

You don’t have to be a mechanic to know there is a problem. The modern vehicle has sensors in all parts of the car from the wheels to the engine. When there is an issue, a warning light blinks in the dashboard. Standard warning lights are low fuel, low oil pressure, washer fluid, and seat belt reminder. You must know what each symbol means. Never ignore a warning light. The longer you delay to address the issue, the more the damage to the car.

5. Keep the Car Clean

Cleaning the car seems like a simple thing, but it has far-reaching consequences. The body of the vehicle usually receives the most attention. Washing it prevents corrosion. Try and get the car waxed once in a while to protect the paint job. Vacuum the interior to remove spilled liquids, food particles, and dust. The best way is to vacuum. Washing the windows and mirrors also ensures that you have a clear view of the road when driving. Don’t forget to clean the engine of the car as well. If you aren’t sure, leave this part to a professional.

6. Inspect the Brakes

An efficient braking system can be the difference between life and death. In addition to the braking fluid, you should inspect the brake pads or discs. The sign of trouble with your brakes is when you see the brake lights. Another sign is a screeching sound when stopping, the car pulling to one side when stopping, and a burning smell when driving. Get the vehicle checked without delay at the first indication of a problem.

7. Use a Reliable Mechanic

Even the best-maintained cars will eventually run into problems. Wear and tear are inevitable; that’s why it is essential that you don’t allow a quack to service your vehicle. You risk leaving the garage with more issues than before. You can tell a mechanic is reliable by the range of services they offer. You should be able to get all the benefits whether mechanical repairs, diagnostics, or electrical. Reputable mechanics like Black Label Automotive even issue a Road Worthy Gold Coast certificate. So, be careful where you take your car for repairs.

