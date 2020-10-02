7 Recommended Ways to Maintain Good Condition of Your Car

Taking to the open road after buying a new car can be exciting. To some, the experience can be fun and enjoyable for the next several years, while others will only enjoy the newness of the ride for one year or less. Whether or not you will need to dispose of your car and buy another in the future, proper maintenance is crucial.

Cars depreciate pretty quickly; a simple scratch on the surface could affect its value considerably. However, there are hacks you can observe to get your vehicle running correctly for as long as you wish. As you will learn, some are easy DIYs, while others require expertise.

Essential Tips for Car Maintenance

Car maintenance goes far beyond changing your oil every 15,000 kilometers; it’s about observing some small, yet crucial checks that can keep your car running safely and reliably. Some of them include;

• Learning the basic DIY checks

If you just acquired your first car, you might need to learn how to run a safety check at least once monthly. Read through your car manual to understand the parts to check when cold, and those to check when warm. Always confirm your horn’s functionality, the handbrakes, windscreen wipers, and that your glass is in good shape.

• Acquiring roadworthy certificates at the right time

If you want to affirm your new car’s credibility, you may need to check out with your professional handyman for a careful inspection. They ascertain that your new vehicle follows all the rules and regulations and can, therefore, earn a certificate for its roadworthiness. This certificate is essential as you might need it when selling your car in the future.

• Checking the tire pressure

Incorrect tire pressure may lessen the safety of your car and reduce the lifespan of the tires. In one of the front doors, check out for your tire placard and confirm the recommended pressure levels for your tires. Keep the figure in mind to avoid exceeding the required pressure levels. Also, you need to check for the right tire tread and replace them before they wear out too much; the legal bare minimum depth is 1.5 mm.

• Assessing the condition of your car battery

You may need a specialist to guide you on how to do the assessment because car batteries are potentially hazardous. Car batteries are highly inflammable, and you shouldn’t check it near fire or a lit cigar. If your car takes unusually long to start and you haven’t changed the battery in a while, you may need to buy a battery charger to improve its performance.

• Going for service regularly

You may need professionals employing state-of-the-art technology to check your vehicle from time to time. During your visits, they should assess your vehicle and diagnose any prevailing problems. They should check your brakes, headlights, fluid levels, headlights, and everything else about your car. You could also seek clarification on anything you may not be sure about.

• Checking your engine oil

An engine without oil can seize, and fixing it can be very expensive. To read the oil levels, park your car on flat ground, turn on the engine for a short time, remove the dipstick before the engine cools and wipe it clean. To avoid getting a false reading, submerge the dipstick, and then remove it to show the oil levels. If the oil levels are low, then refill and remember to buy the right oil grade.

• Keeping your car clean

Your car gets exposed to harsh elements, including ice melt, bird’s droppings, and road salt. These elements can damage the undercarriage and are also unsightly; washing your car often might avert long-term damage. It would help if you also kept the interior and general upholstery clean to maintain the beauty of your vehicle.

If you want to maintain your car in perfect design, you may need to avoid smoking while inside, as smoking is a significant value depreciation accelerator. The cigar fire might burn some cloth pieces, discolor the light-colored areas, and, worst of all, leave behind a lingering smell. Over and above, you should have legitimate experts who advise you accordingly and offer the best service. It doesn’t have to be expensive, so you should never hesitate to liaise with professional mechanics from Genesis Autoworks.

Autobiography

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.