Jeremy Clements Racing Talladega

JCR is ready to Charge to the front in the All-South Electrical Chevy.

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to have All South Electrical back as primary sponsor this Saturday for the Ag-Pro 300 at the famed Talladega SuperSpeedway. ASE will be powering the #51 Camaro SS in their sixth race of 2020.

“It’s really great to have ASE on the car this weekend with this pretty sweet paint scheme. Chuck Koon and his ASE team have really done a lot for us this year and what better to thank him than to put this Hot Rod in victory lane.” Clements said.

Joining All-South Electric as associate sponsors will be Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Talladega Super Speedway

Race: Ag-Pro 300

Dates: Saturday, October 3rd, 2020

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 pm EST on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 19th – 6/2020

• Best Finish 4th – 4/2016

• 11th career start at Talladega

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers. All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department. All South Electrical is licensed in all of the southeastern states and continues to grow and expand with the market’s needs. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SPARTANBURG

Spartanburg Sports are on Fox Sports 1400 / 98.3 Spartanburg. Home to the Spartanburg Vikings, Gamecock Baseball, and of course Open Mic Daily with Hauser and Clary. Fox Sports 1400 Spartanburg will feature: The Dan Patrick 9am-noon The Herd with Colin Cowherd 12-3pm Open Mic Daily 3-6pm SportsTalk with Phil Kornblut 6-8pm On Saturdays: The Saturday Sports Report 7-9am Droppin the Hammer 9-11am. Too listen live check out www.spartanburgsportsradio.com.

ABOUT WHITETAIL SMOKELESS

Whitetail Smokeless is a small family company that was started because we wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. Over the last ten years, our family has lost several family members to cancer caused by tobacco use. We know first-hand how hard it can be to completely drop nicotine cold turkey. Being former dippers ourselves we found the market severely lacking in a quality alternative that actually looked, felt, smelled, tasted, and buzzed like real dip so we started making our own for our personal use. We would occasionally share it with friends looking for a safer alternative. We got so many “Dude! You need to make this shit and sell it” requests that we decided to perfect that product and prepare it for mass market. Since our ultimate goal was to ditch tobacco completely, we also wanted to provide the option to step down to lower nicotine levels when we were ready. Of course, we think we nailed it, but we want to hear what YOU think. After all, this product was made FOR DIPPERS, by dippers and we won’t stop until our customers are satisfied. Feedback is strongly encouraged. See deerdpip.com for more information.