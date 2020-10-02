Jordan Anderson Racing Talladega Superspeedway Preview

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series

Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway; Saturday, October 3, 2020

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 Miles)

Race: Chevy Silverado 250; 94 Laps – 20/40/94; 250.04 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 3, 2020 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Jordan Anderson- No. 3 Bommarito.com/ Rusty’s Off-Road Products/

Albireo Energy Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Anderson will line up the Bommarito.com/ Rusty’s Off-Road Products/ Albireo Energy No. 3 from the 26th position for the Chevy Silverado 250 on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup is based on a new competition-based performance metrics system: weighted lap ,15 percent, driver finish from previous race, 25 percent, owner points, 25 percent, driver points, 35 percent.

Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Anderson will be make his fourth NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250. In three previous races at Talladega, Anderson holds an average finish of 15.66 with a best of 7th in 2018. Entering the second Superspeedway race of 2020 Jordan Anderson Racing comes into the weekend with high hopes after collecting a career best runner-up finish in the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway back in February.

— Bommarito Automotive Group; Celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/ BommaritoAuto, Twitter @BommaritoAuto, and on Instagram @BommaritoAuto

-Rusty’s Off-Road Products; As a proud partner of Jordan Anderson since 2015, Rusty’s Off-Road Products is a leader in the 4X4 industry with their innovative line of Jeep specific products. Based in Rainbow City, Alabama, just 40 miles from the Talladega Superspeedway; Rusty’s Off-Road Products features state of the art in-house manufacturing, and R & D allowing their products to remain cutting edge.

With over 30 years of hands on experience, Rusty’s has grown from a small business serving a regional market to a worldwide company. Each part Rusty’s offers goes through ‘Trail Tested Tough’ testing, allowing each design to be improved and strengthened before being released to the public.

For more information on Rusty’s Off-Road Products, visit them online at Rustysoffroad.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/RustysOffRoad, Twitter @RustysOffRoad, and on Instagram @RustysOffRoad.

Albireo Energy; Returning as a partner of Jordan Anderson Racing at Talladega Superspeedway for the second consecutive year, Albireo Energy provides building automation, Electrical Power Monitoring Systems, and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Albireo Energy features a wide array of capabilities to help building owners and managers improve energy efficiency, optimize safety and reliable up time, and reduce operational costs while improving comfort.

Albireo Energy provides complex solutions to mission critical facilities across strategic markets such as data centers, labs, commercial high-rise properties, higher education institutions, schools, federal government buildings, military installations, and healthcare institutions.

The Albireo service portfolio includes energy efficiency, demand response, and smart building solutions including building automation, systems integration, metering and lighting.

For more information on Albireo Energy, visit AlbireoEnergy.com, and follow them on Twitter @AlbireoEnergy.

Quote: “The trip to Talladega is always a wild-card race on our schedule, and one I have always enjoyed. The pack style of racing that fans see both here, and at Daytona always makes for an exciting race to watch. It is a balance of pure luck, and strategy if you have a truck that can run well in the draft. I have always tried to lay back in these races to try, and put ourselves in contention to be there at the end. If we can duplicate the way things worked out for us at Daytona, I know we have a good enough shot to be there, and compete for the win. I am honored to represent three of our core team partners on the truck this weekend with the Bommarito Automotive Group riding on the side, Rusty’s Off Road Products on the hood, and Albireo Energy on the rear bumper. Our team is able to make it to the track each and every week, all the while growing because of the amazing people and companies that stand behind us. Each marketing partner works hard with the team to develop a strategy to achieve their goals of being in NASCAR. With Rusty’s Off Road and Albireo Energy’s local connection to the heart of Alabama it makes having them on the truck this weekend that much more special.”

Chassis: Coming off a career best runner-up finish at Daytona International Speedway in February’s NextEra Energy 250, Jordan Anderson Racing will bring chassis #014 back to the track this weekend for the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway for its second race.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.

No. 3 Bommarito.com/ Rusty’s Off-Road Products /

Albireo Energy Chevrolet Silverado