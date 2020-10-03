CHEVY NTT INDYCAR SERIES HARVEST GP INDY: WILL POWER WIN QUOTES

CHEVROLET RACING IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR HARVEST GP

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE

RACE 2 WINNER QUICK QUOTES

OCT. 3, 2020

Power, Chevrolet complete INDYCAR Harvest GP sweep

Driver of No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet leads all 75 laps

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 3, 2020) – Will Power led all 75 laps of Race 2 of the INDYCAR Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to claim his second victory of the season in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and 39th of his NTT INDYCAR SERIES career.

“I am just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in Victory Lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there but my Chevy had very good power and drive-ability, so just over the moon to get another win, especially at this place,” said Power, who won by .8932 of a second over Honda driver Colton Herta the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

Earlier in the day, Power claimed his fourth NTT P1 Award of the season and 61st pole of his career. Power, who has earned 37 of his career poles since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, is six behind leader Mario Andretti on the all-time Indy car list.

It is the ninth time in his career that Power has won from the pole, including four times on the IMS road course (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020).

Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden, who won Race 1 on Oct. 2, finished fourth in the No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet. Pato O’Ward, driving the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, placed fifth.

Newgarden closed to 32 points of front-runner Scott Dixon in the chase for the driver championship heading into the heading into the season finale Oct. 25 on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Firestone GP of St. Petersburg will be telecast by NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. Newgarden won the 2019 race, which was the season opener.

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET – RACE WINNER

REGARDING THE BATTLE WITH HERTA AT THE END

“Yeah, the tires had gone away and it was a tough battle and I had to work very hard to keep him behind. I am just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in Victory Lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there but my Chevy had very good power and drive-ability, so just over the moon to get another win, especially at this place.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO HAVE CLEAN AIR AND JUST NEED TO HOLD OFF COLTON AT THE END?

“It was good to not get caught by a yellow or something strange like that. The boys had great stops and we had a great car. We definitely improved from yesterday. Man, I just pushed so hard the whole race. Obviously we had to save fuel, but you are still pushing while lifting earlier in the corners. Just a fantastic day.”

THIS WIN TIES YOU WITH AL UNSER FOR WINS ON THE INDYCAR CIRCUIT, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU?

“When you talk about the names I am around, its just amazing to be with these people, legends of the sport. I could never had imagined having my name among such unbelievable, historic drivers. All these drivers…..I was a huge fan of them as a kid and they were my heroes, so its really cool to have my name up there.”