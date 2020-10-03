Schlüter-Systems – Talladega II – Race Advance

Events: YellaWood 500

Venue: Talladega Superspeedway (Lincoln, Alabama)

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Talladega Superspeedway alone is known to produce high-speed, edge-of-your-seat action. Add the urgency and pressure of the playoffs and that is the formula for an exciting night on the high banks of the Lincoln, Alabama, track.

The track will host its 103rd NASCAR Cup Series event with Sunday’s YellaWood 500, which marks the second event in the Round of 12 of the playoffs.

For Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie, the upcoming 500-mile race will be his sixth start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. In his first season driving for team owner Archie St. Hilaire last year, he finished in the top-11 in both Talladega events. This year, LaJoie notched a 16th-place result when the series visited the track in June.

Given the unpredictability of superspeedway racing, where literally anything can happen, it’s all about being in the right place at the right time to avoid being a part of the carnage.

That’s just what LaJoie and the No. 32 team will aim to do again on Sunday – be in the right place at the right time with hopes of securing another stellar result at Talladega.

The colors of Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will be on board the Go Fas Racing Ford. It will be the fourth time this year that the organization – which has more than 900 employees across the globe – will appear on LaJoie’s Ford as a primary sponsor.

Mitsubishi Materials’ new brand of tools, DIAEDGE, which brings together their cutting-edge technologies, will also be on board this weekend as an associate sponsor with placement on the lower quarter panels.

LaJoie on the upcoming race:

“Talladega is a track we’ve excelled at in the past few years, just like Daytona. We’re really excited to have Schluter Systems and Mitsubishi Materials’ DIAEDGE on with us for a big race this weekend. We have had a lot of speed over the last month or two but we have just had horrible luck and haven’t gotten the results that we deserve. We’ll do our best to put ourselves in a position to succeed this weekend and fight for a good finish at the end.”

LaJoie’s Cup history at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starts: 5

Best Finish: 7th (2019)

Average Start: 34th

Average Finish: 18.6

Looking back on the South Point 400:

Corey LaJoie started the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the 31st position after the starting lineup was determined based on NASCAR’s new formula. Driving the Trump 2020 Ford, LaJoie showed speed early on and raced up to 28th by the competition caution. As he took the green-and-white checkered flag in 29th to finish stage one, he reported to crew chief Ryan Sparks that his machine was “harsh on the splitter” and “lacking rear grip.”

The 28-year-old received the free pass and started stage two on the lead lap, following a trip to pit road for four tires, a track bar adjustment and an air pressure adjustment. With 30 laps to go in stage two, LaJoie told Sparks that he still needed a little bit of rear grip. When the segment concluded, the No. 32 Ford was in 28th.

A great strategy call by Sparks put LaJoie back on the lead lap to start the final stage in 24th with just over 100 laps left. The Go Fas Racing Ford revisited his pit crew on pit road from the 24th position with 76 laps to go for four tires and fuel. Over the remainder of the stage, LaJoie navigated through an incident and was in contention for a solid finish until receiving right-side damage in a lap-260 caution. After pitting to assess the damage and losing a lap, LaJoie was able to salvage a 27th-place finish. Next up, LaJoie and the No. 32 team take on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway.

