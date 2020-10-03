Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Talladega

JONES EARNS A TOP-FIVE FINISH AT TALLADEGA

Brandon Jones scores his second career top-five finish at the Alabama superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Alabama (October 3, 2020) – Brandon Jones (fifth) earned a top-five finish to lead Toyota in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday evening. Jones’ finish puts him above the Playoff cutline heading into the final race in the Round of 12 at Charlotte next weekend. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates – Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst – were both involved in on-track incidents leading to finishes outside of the top-20.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 28 of 33 – 300.6 miles, 113 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Haley*

2nd, Michael Annett*

3rd, Ryan Sieg*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, BRANDON JONES

12th, CHAD FINCHUM

15th, TIMMY HILL

23rd, VINNIE MILLER

24th, HARRISON BURTON

34th, AUSTIN HILL

36th, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you take us through the final laps of today’s race from your perspective?

“I think that after our Daytona race the second time, earlier this year, we’ve had so many superspeedway races so far that we really did a good job of bringing a Supra that’s capable of running speeds as quick as Xfinity internet was. Really excited to be able to come out of here with the finish that we did and the points cushion that we’ve got. I feel like those stages that we had were really good and we stayed up front. I thought the move right there to go with the 11 (Justin Haley) was going to work and I realized later what he was doing, which was not going to benefit us, but it ended up working out at the end there. Looking forward to next week to get to the Roval. I think we’ll have something strong there and surprise some people.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What did you see from inside your cockpit?

“It just sucks. This is the fastest race car I have ever had on a superspeedway. I was really excited for that. I want to thank everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing for that. It just sucks when a Truck Series guy comes in here to have fun. I’m really good friends with Austin (Hill), so I just hate to see that. If I went into the Truck Series and wrecked his Playoff hopes, he would be upset with me. I’m a little upset. We are not out of it yet. It’s going to be tough at the Roval, but we will see what we will have with the Monster Energy Supra.”

