Charlotte Motor Speedway, Partners Roll Out Virtual Fan Engagement Opportunities

Bank of America ROVAL Trivia, Virtual Fan Zone and Digital Souvenir Program among the unique opportunities to keep fans engaged virtually during Bank of America ROVAL 400 race weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2020) – With state protocols around social distancing limiting the number of fans who can take part in the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway and its partners have created a bevy of virtual opportunities for fans to stay connected and be part of the action-packed weekend at America’s Home for Racing.

“We share the disappointment of so many of our fans who cannot join us this weekend for the Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, but we won’t let the pandemic keep us from providing them with a memorable experience,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With the help of some of our key partners, we’ve created a bevy of options for fans to stay connected with us, win some cool prizes and be a part of this unique race weekend no matter where or how they are watching.”

Below are a few of the unique virtual fan engagement opportunities fans can enjoy leading up to and during this weekend’s action:

Bank of America ROVAL™ Trivia Challenge: The driver who takes the checkered flag on Sunday won’t be the only winner at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Thanks to Bank of America’s all-new ROVAL™ 400 Trivia Challenge, race fans will also have the opportunity to walk away a winner. Utilizing an interactive experience, fans will test their motorsports knowledge as they race around a virtual ROVAL™ answering trivia questions. As users quickly answer the 17 multiple-choice questions, their car will move further along the course, tracking their progress. Hundreds of fans who correctly answer all 17 questions correctly will be awarded a credit to the ROVAL™ fan online shop. Fans across the country can stay tuned to Sunday’s race broadcast as well as Bank of America and Charlotte Motor Speedway social media for links to the race-day trivia contest.

Digital Souvenir Program: Get ready for the weekend with the first-ever Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 digital souvenir program. The 140-page program features in-depth stories, colorful photos, driver bios, race facts and so much more. Look back at Jimmie Johnson’s career as he prepares to make his final start at Charlotte as a full-time Cup Series driver, and read about how the next generation of starts like Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider are preparing for the challenge of the ROVAL™. Plus, relive Chase Elliott’s thrilling 2019 finish and stroll down Memory Lane with pages of past winners. Interactive links provide fans with access to exclusive content only available in the digital program. Celebrate the historic 60th anniversary season as drivers prepare to write the next chapter with the free program, available here.

Virtual Fan Zone: Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about many of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s partners, get access to exclusive content, discount coupons and more in the Virtual Fan Zone. Accessed through the speedway’s website, the Virtual Fan Zone gives fans a chance to learn more about sponsors like Bank of America, BlueCross NC and Toyota, among nearly two dozen others, to get them revved up for fun at America’s Home for Racing.

Join the Conversation: As always, fans can keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

Tune in: In addition to getting in on the fun before the races go green, fans are encouraged to tune in to pre-race coverage of the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Both races will be broadcast on NBC, the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

TICKETS:

While there are no tickets available for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, tickets remain for Saturday’s racing double-header, featuring the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina NASCAR Xfinity Series showdown and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Championship Series’ Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix. Adult tickets are just $50; kids 13 and under get in free. To purchase, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267).