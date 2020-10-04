NHRA announces multi-year agreement with Camping World

NHRA (National Hot Road Association) announced Sunday afternoon a new multi-year contract with Marcus Lemonis’s brand Camping World, which will serve as the official title sponsor for NHRA.

The conversation started with talks on the social media platform Twitter a few weeks ago when the two brands began engaging with each other after Coca Cola’s early exit from the series.

Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, says he likes what he is seeing with NHRA.

“I look at NHRA and I see a growing and loyal fan base,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World. “NHRA recognizes the product it has in the sport of drag racing and its responsibility to serve its fans. We at Camping World look forward to this new relationship.”

2021 will a mark special year for both NHRA and Camping World, as NHRA will celebrate its 70th anniversary of the sports existence while Camping World sees their 55th year of operation.

NHRA President, Glen Cromwell, says Camping World has been a great addition to motorsports in recent years.

“Camping World has a strong history in motorsports, and we can’t wait to introduce them to the incredible action of NHRA’s 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph racing,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “Our fans, drivers, teams and partners are thrilled about the potential of this relationship as we welcome Camping World as a partner and entitlement sponsor for the NHRA and its premier series.”