FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 11/2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 109 laps/248.52 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights: 5-11°

2019 Winner: Chase Elliott

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Talladega Recap: After starting from the pole in his FedEx Express Toyota, Hamlin led 25 laps early in Stage 1 before dropping to the rear of the field to avoid trouble. He stayed there for the rest of the regulation laps in the scheduled 500-mile event, sparing himself from multiple wrecks near the front or middle of the field – including one with five laps to go. Once the race went into overtime laps, Hamlin’s patience paid off. It took three green-white-checkered shootouts to get a clean finish. When it finally happened, Hamlin was out front by .023 seconds as he crossed the finish line barely ahead of Matt DiBenedetto. The win is the FedEx Racing driver’s seventh of the season and first in the 2020 Playoffs, securing his advancement out of the Round of 12 with one race remaining.

Charlotte Roval Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte for the final event in the Round of 12 this weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the series on its “Roval” (road course and oval hybrid) course on Sunday, Oct. 11, and Denny will look to ride his momentum from this past week’s victory as he moves into first in overall points.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (ROVAL)

Races: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 27.5

Avg. Finish: 15.5

Hamlin Conversation – Charlotte (Roval):

You were able to secure a spot in the Round of 8. How are you feeling about your team’s performance as we head to Charlotte Roval course?

“We finally got one back. That win was unexpected to say the least, but I’m proud of this whole FedEx team, Toyota and everyone at JGR for bringing great race cars. Our confidence is high going into Charlotte this week.”

Next race is on the road course in Charlotte. How are you feeling about it and the different kind of track?

“The Roval is a tough track and can turn your entire season on its head with just one wreck. It’s unforgivable. We’ll go out there with the best strategy we can and execute it to the best of our ability.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway: FedEx Ground is proud to recognize the Florida district for its efforts on the “People First” tenet of its People-Service-Profit philosophy. The Florida district is laser focused on programs that support employees by creating teams concentrated on compliance, turnover, development, diversity, equity and inclusion. Their district code “FLDA” will be placed on the B-post of the #11 Toyota this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to celebrate these achievements.