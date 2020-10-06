Hendrick Motorsports taps Alex Bowman to drive No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in 2021

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2020) – Beginning with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Alex Bowman will drive the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports with full-season primary sponsorship from Ally.

The 27-year-old Bowman is enjoying a career-best year at NASCAR’s highest level. With five races remaining in the season, the Tucson, Arizona, native ranks in the top 10 in major statistical categories including stage wins, stage points, playoff points, total points, laps led, and average running position. He punched his 2020 playoff ticket on March 1 with a dominant victory at Auto Club Speedway.

Bowman will continue to be paired with crew chief Greg Ives, who won five Cup Series championships while serving as the No. 48 team’s engineer from 2006-2012. Ives, 41, was part of 42 wins, 113 top-five finishes and 21 pole positions with the team before beginning a successful career as a crew chief that has included the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series title and five Cup-level race wins. Together, he and Bowman have secured three straight playoff berths and delivered a victory in each of the last two seasons.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead. Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable. When you add in the amazing enthusiasm and support from Ally, it’s quite a combination. Their partnership makes it all possible, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

For the last two years, Ally has been the sole primary sponsor of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. In 2020, the company is heavily supporting the celebration of its current driver, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who next month will complete his final full-time season. In October 2019, Ally and Hendrick Motorsports extended their relationship through 2023.

Johnson is a supporter of Bowman’s move to the No. 48 team.

“Alex is absolutely the right driver to carry on the legacy of the No. 48 – and he deserves a sponsor as committed as he is,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. “He’s young, hungry to win and ready to give it all he has. We’re eager to make the most of his energy and dedication to build more momentum for racing, find new ways to disrupt the sport and help broaden NASCAR’s reach even further.”

Bowman and Ives remain in the hunt for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship after advancing to the playoffs Round of 12. Following the season, which concludes Nov. 8, the duo will transition to the No. 48 team from the No. 88 entry they have campaigned together since 2018. Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for that team at a later date.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in a situation like this,” Bowman said. “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the ‘48’ with incredible support from Ally, it truly can’t get any better. I’m excited to build on my relationship with Greg, who is a championship-caliber crew chief and knows first-hand what the No. 48 is all about. The pieces are in place, and I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Ally. We’re ready to do it right.

“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words. To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business. It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard. No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”

