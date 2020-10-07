Allmendinger Returns to the ROVAL as the Defending Race Winner with Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Best start at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 5th (2019)

Best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Allmendinger’s win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in 2019 marked Kaulig Racing’s second win as an organization

Laps led in 2020: 130 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 99.8%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Race Notes

Saturday, October 10 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 20/40/67 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“Here we go! It’s the ROVAL. It’s one of my favorite race tracks. It’s pretty cool when you can go back as the defending winner of the race. Kaulig Racing is riding some momentum. Justin Haley has three wins in-a-row on the superspeedways, and he’s locked into the next round. We’re trying to get Ross Chastain into the next round as well. We’re going to try to get that No. 16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevy up front. We’re starting mid-pack now. There could be some weather, but no matter what, we’re going to have a lot of action. The Kaulig Racing Chevys are going to be fast. Let’s go get another trophy, Matt Kaulig!”

