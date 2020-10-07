Efficiency is Key, as Chastain Looks to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive at the ROVAL

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 16th (2018)

Best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 12th (2018)

Laps led in 2020: 475 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.5%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 10 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 20/40/67 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s ROVAL week! I’m ready to get going. We don’t have to go very far. We’re racing right here at home, and we get to sleep in our own beds. We’re going to run the road course at Charlotte. If I can see AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley all day I think I’ll be doing ok, because they’re both really fast every weekend, but especially on the road courses. I still have a lot to learn about turning right and how to do it efficiently. That’s going to be my main focus — doing everything efficiently to take care of my drive line, because I haven’t always done that. Hopefully we can get Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing the finish we deserve”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.