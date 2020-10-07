Haley Eager for Charlotte ROVAL Following Third Win of the Season

Haley Locked into the Round of Eight Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 9th (2019)

Best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 31st (2019)

Laps led in 2020: 103 laps

Laps completed in 2020: 98.8%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 10 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 20/40/67 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We just got done with Talladega – what an awesome week to get my third win in that beautiful looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. I couldn’t be more happy for everyone at Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter and all of our partners for going out there and getting the job done and locking ourselves into the round of eight. This weekend we have the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We broke last year, but we’ve been fast. We finished second at the Indy ROVAL, so I’m expecting some good stuff. My teammate, AJ Allmendinger, won the ROVAL race last year, so I know we’ve got speed in our cars. I’m really hopeful for this weekend. There’s some rain in the forecast, which I am in love with, because we won a stage in the rain at Road America. I’ve got a little rain racing experience myself. I cannot wait to get that LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet up front. We’re starting up front, due to our amazing win last weekend, so hopefully we can keep her there and get win number four.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.