AmericanMuscle Now Offers Dodge Charger Parts

One-Stop Shop for 2006- 2020 Mopar Enthusiasts

PAOLI, Pa. (October 7th, 2020) – AmericanMuscle (AM) announces its expansion into a brand-new vehicle market: Dodge Charger. Since 2003, the online auto retailer has been home to 1979+ Mustang parts. In 2018, AM added Dodge Challenger (2008+) to its extensive offering of aftermarket parts and accessories. Muscle car owners and enthusiasts will now be able to research and shop Charger mods by heading to a dedicated section on americanmuscle.com.

AM’s goal is to create a seamless shopping experience. Once they arrive to the site, customers can use the built-in filters to narrow down the parts and accessories specific to their vehicle. 2006+ Charger owners can browse from the following categories available upon launch: Brakes, Drivetrain, Engine, Exhaust, Exterior, Intake, Interior, Lifestyle, Lights, Suspension. Tuners, and Wheel & Tires. Additional parts continue to be added as AM expands to serve the Charger market.

Beginning with Mustang, then Challenger and now Charger, AM is living up to its reputation as one of the leading aftermarket parts providers for all things pony and muscle car. Dodge Charger owners 2006 and newer, are invited to take a closer look at its newly launched parts lineup. With new SKU’s added regularly, Charger owners are encouraged to bookmark the site for easy access to the latest in-stock upgrades. Any questions can be directed to AM’s customer service specialists who are on standby to help customers choose the best performance and aesthetic upgrades to personalize their ride.

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.