Martinsville to welcome limited number of fans for NASCAR fall races

Martinsville Speedway has received the green light to allow a limited number of fans to attend the upcoming NASCAR Playoff races at the track scheduled for October 30 through November 1.

The news comes as NASCAR is set to host a triple-header weekend at one of the sport’s oldest tracks, with the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series to run its final round of Playoff elimination races throughout the weekend (penultimate events of the season) and where the championship field between all three series will be determined.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway, stated in a press release. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”

All fans who attend the NASCAR races and watch from the grandstands throughout the weekend will be screened prior to entering, wear required face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the facility. While coolers will not be permitted throughout the facility, clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ in size will be permitted.

To ensure social distancing and the safety for all fans, those who have already purchased tickets to a race will be reseated in new locations as close to their original seating as possible and they will receive ticket pricing that is new and lowered.

All of these measurements will be implemented throughout Martinsville Speedway in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities.

Martinsville Speedway ran its first NASCAR Cup Series night race on June 10 with no fans in attendance. Now, the track joins a host of other venues that have hosted a limited number of fans throughout this season, including Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Road America, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The upcoming Cup Playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway are also scheduled to host a limited number of fans.

The NASCAR Truck Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway will occur on Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 while the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Martinsville will occur on Saturday, October 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Martinsville will occur on Sunday, November 1, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.