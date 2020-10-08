NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards Celebrate Leaders Championing Inclusion

Virtual Event Recognizes 10 Diversity Trailblazers Across the NASCAR Industry

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 8, 2020) – NASCAR will host the 13th annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards today in celebration of the sport’s diversity and inclusion trailblazers. A special virtual ceremony will honor industry members whose pioneering efforts are making a difference both on and off the racetrack.

NASCAR executives, drivers, pit crew members, partners and other industry leaders will gather virtually to recognize the contributions of 10 deserving awardees who are setting an example by advocating for diversity and inclusion across the NASCAR industry.

“As we continue in our mission to enhance diversity across this great sport, we are inspired by the stories and efforts of so many leaders within the industry who are setting positive examples and driving meaningful change,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “We are proud to recognize these 10 individuals and organizations whose hard work and accomplishments are having a profound impact and contributing to a more diverse and inclusive NASCAR.”

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards are traditionally held in the spring and recognize winners for their efforts and contributions the previous year. The 2020 event, postponed due to the impact of COVID-19, will mark the first live-stream of the awards.

The 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Award recipients are as follows:

Diverse Driver Award: Hailie Deegan, DGR-Crosley – Deegan became the first female to win a race in the former NASCAR West Series and the first female to earn Rookie of the Year (2018). Her third-place finish among 2019 championship standings was the highest for a female driver in series history. In the ARCA Menards Series this season, Deegan has already matched the highest finish in a race by a female (second, twice) and currently leads the series’ Bounty Rookie of the Year standings. Off the track, Deegan is constantly engaging with fans on social media to grow her following and overall brand.

Young Racer Award: Isabella Robusto, Rev Racing – Robusto is in her fourth season with Rev Racing and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program. She competed as a youth driver in the Legends division during her first three seasons with the team. Robusto currently competes full-time in a Late Model Stock car. She uses her voice and position to support The NASCAR Foundation, most recently by participating in the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to bring awareness for efforts to help children dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew Member Award: Brehanna Daniels, Independent Contractor – Daniels made history in 2019 when she became the first female African-American graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program to pit in the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daniels currently works with aspiring pit crew members as a mentor and coach helping them to pursue their career dreams. Daniels has been featured on national morning shows and The Titan Games on NBC.

Outstanding Intern Award: Monon Rahman, Rick Ware Racing – Rahman was a member of the 2019 NASCAR Diversity Internship Program class working at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C. Upon completing his internship, he was hired as lead engineer at Rick Ware Racing working on the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA teams. Monon graduated from the University of Kentucky at age 19 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Partner Award: The Coca-Cola Company – In 2019, Coca-Cola brought together a collective of industry partners to establish Daniel’s Amigos, a fan-facing initiative to welcome new fans into NASCAR by connecting around shared cultural passion points of sports, racing, music, family, food and togetherness. This initiative strives to create deep and meaningful at-track experiences to increase the sport’s connection and interest within the Hispanic community.

Institution Award: Urban Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas – The Urban Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas is being recognized for its efforts to help educate the local community about NASCAR and its diversity and inclusion initiatives. Urban Chamber members helped turn their memorable experience during a 2018 NASCAR Cup Series race – part of a NASCAR Opinion Leader Initiative activation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – into a three-day outreach event surrounding the race weekend a year later.

Industry Ambassador Award: Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel, Rev Racing – Satterfield-Siegel is the first African-American female team owner and sponsor in the NASCAR Touring Series. She and her husband, Max Siegel, co-own and manage Rev Racing. An Indianapolis native, Satterfield-Siegel has made a national impact with her involvement in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.

National Series Driver Award: Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports – On the track, Johnson is known as a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, tying NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. He has also spent his career pursuing excellence off the racetrack as a philanthropist, triathlete, businessman and father. More than a decade ago, Jimmie and his wife established the Jimmie Johnson Foundation which has impacted diverse youth and communities through $12 million in support to various organizations.

Track Award: World Wide Technology Raceway (WWT)– The raceway partnered on a youth outreach program with the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation (JJK), NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation. During the summer of 2018, WWT Raceway personnel visited JJK’s center along with NASCAR drivers, and have also assisted with an iRacing program at JJK. More than 120 children and their families were treated to a day at the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

Team Award: Richard Childress Racing (RCR) – Richard Childress Racing is a team that engages drivers, manufacturers and sponsors to effectively reach fans on and off the track in support of NASCAR’s diversity and inclusion goals. Several pit crew members who have trained with the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program now pit for RCR. Additionally, the team recently named its first woman vice president and currently has a total of four women serving in director-level or higher roles within the marketing and communications departments.

