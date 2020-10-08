Toyota Racing NCS Charlotte Roval Quotes – Martin Truex Jr. – 10.08.20

Toyota Racing – Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

CONCORD, North Carolina (October 8, 2020) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media via videoconference in advance of the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Would you say this season is one of the toughest you have ever competed for?

“I would say that they are all tough. None of them have been easy for sure. It’s definitely been the most unique. There’s been a lot of things different this year, things that we have not had to do before – things new to all of us, I guess. I don’t know if it’s any more difficult, but definitely a lot different season.”

How does a light mist affect the race on Sunday?

“Rain, I don’t know. I’ve never raced in the rain or in the wet, I guess you would call it. With the Roval being the track that it is, I don’t know how that’s going to look. It’s already tough enough to stay on the track and make it to the end of that one, so I think if you make it to the wet, it’s going to be pretty wild. I’ve heard – I don’t have any rain experience as I’ve mentioned – but my crew chief (James Small) does. He said that when the PJ1 gets wet it’s like ice, and you can’t even race on it so I will be interested to see what happens when we get up on the oval if it’s wet. But honestly, strategy wise, there’s only so much you can do looking at the weather, for me, it’s just asking questions to the guys that have raced in the wet and be as prepared as I can if it comes to that.”

How good of a road course racer do you think you are? How do you feel about having to race on six of them next season?

“I really enjoy the road courses and I feel like they have been good for me. I feel like we are always near the front, always have a chance. So, from that point it’s fun, exciting to go to those races. I’m really looking forward to the new road courses next year on the schedule. Going to new places is always fun, but to me road courses are enjoyable. It’s fun to learn new ones and try to figure them out quickly. This season, for instance, going to the Daytona Road Course with very limited experience on that one, and not having practice was a unique challenge but it was a lot of fun. I felt like we had a chance to win that one, so I’m looking forward to all of the new road courses to come. It’s going to be fun to figure them out.”

Do you feel like something great is about to happen with the upcoming tracks and schedule?

“Yeah, I do feel that way to be honest. We’ve had a really strong year, obviously, not the amount of wins we would like to have but I feel like we are right there on the cusp or winning a couple in a row. Yeah, I think we are ready to roll. We will get through the Roval this weekend. We’ve got some great tracks coming up and places I know we can go and win at. It’s that time of the year that we need to win. We need to make something big happen, and I think that we are ready to make it happen.”

How much has Kansas changed?

“I think when they first repaved it. It took a little bit for it to come in, but I think every year since – really, I think the last five years or so, it’s been really good as far as the high side coming in. You can run all over it. It’s really been a fun track. It’s been a good place to race. Especially with the package we have now. With these cars, we need places that we can move around because it’s really, really hard to follow a guy closely and make time. So, having those options to move around and get some clean air on your car, be able to work different lanes makes the racing a lot of fun for us behind the wheel. Kansas has become a track that we can do that at.”

Does the approach or strategy change in the next round compared to the first two rounds?

“No, I don’t think so. The strategy is every weekend you show up to the track to go out and win, and if you can’t win, you get the best finish that you can get. I don’t think strategy ever really changes in racing. Certainly, there is times that you may have to pull some strategy during a race to try to do something, but looking to the next few races, I’m looking forward to trying to win a couple of them. Really, if we can just make it through this weekend and win Kansas we will be in fine shape.”

Do you feel like it’s going to take a win in the Round of 8 to advance to the Final Four?

“No, I don’t think so.”

