Weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series return to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the final race in the Playoffs Round of 12.

First up is the Xfinity Series Saturday afternoon. Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley, winners at Las Vegas and Talladega, respectively, have secured a spot in the next round.

The Cup Series will take on the Charlotte Roval road course Sunday to determine who will advance to the next round of the Playoffs. Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have already locked themselves into the Round of 8.

All times are Eastern

Saturday, Oct. 10

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 155.44 Miles) NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Noah Gragson

Sunday, Oct. 11

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 252.88 Miles) NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Denny Hamlin