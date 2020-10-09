Clint Bowyer’s retirement was a surprise

In this strange year we are living in, the hits keep on coming. I have never known in 50 years of following the sport so many changes. Yes, Jimmie Johnson will hang up his fire suit and maybe go try IndyCar racing. Racing teams are closing their doors. Drivers continue to change seats. One is Clint Bowyer. He announced today that he will retire as the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang at the end of the 2020 season.

.

It is a given that his seat will not stay open long. The rumor mill is that NASCAR Xfinity points leader Chase Briscoe will get the ride but nothing has been released by SHR as of this writing. With the exit of Bowyer, one can assume Chase Briscoe will get his wish and head to the Cup series.



This writer has always found Bowyer to be a breath of fresh air. In his time at Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, and SHR, among others, he approached racing with humor and a homespun way of presenting his views on life and racing. He will join the Fox Sports NASCAR coverage, a job that suits him well. He will fill the void left by Darrell Waltrip in the booth and at the track. Congratulations to him.



Bowyer will close the book on his racing career, and we will never forget his antics on and off the track. His mad run on foot to catch up with Jeff Gordon at Phoenix and his typical Kansas inspired language. His 10 wins at the Cup level were not a huge number but the 41-year-old driver was a joy to watch. Luckily, we will have him for half the season each year on television. Good luck to him.





Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account or earn 5% annual interest rate at Worthy.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.