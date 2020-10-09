Richard Petty Motorsports Announces Partnership with Count On Me NC

WELCOME, N.C. (October 8, 2020)-Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM)announced today a partnership with Count On Me NC, a mutual pledge and public health initiative that empowers guests and businesses to help keep everyone safe and protected. As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will carry the Count On Me NC badge as an associate partner in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11 with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Visit North Carolina will make its initial foray into NASCAR with the legendary Petty name. The agreement enlists Richard Petty, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Thaddeus “Thad” Moffitt, ARCA Menards Series driver, as Count On Me NC’s newest brand ambassadors, and includes the associate partnership of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Moffitt and Petty have autographed the Count On Me NC pledge to help create a safer, healthier environment for everyone by following a few guidelines and best practices.

“With his support for Count On Me NC, Richard Petty will help drive COVID-19 off the track,” Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina, said. “By engaging with fans who know him from motorsports, the movies, Victory Junction and other arenas, ‘The King’ will motivate people to join his winning team and play an essential role by wearing masks, washing their hands and waiting at a distance when they’re out in public. We can all look forward to joining Richard Petty Motorsports in the Winner’s Circle as we outpace COVID-19.”

Wallace has seven road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two each at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, and one at the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course. The 27-year old also has six road-course starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and two starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

The driver of the No. 43 Columbia Omni-Heat Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Petty Motorsports has two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2.32-mile road course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wallace posted a career-best finish of 24th-place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on September 29, 2019. In addition, the finish on the 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course was a career-best road course finish.

The Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will be broadcast live on NBC as well as streamed live on NBC Sports on Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Count On Me NC

Count On Me NC is a public health initiative designed to help businesses operate as safely as possible, signal their commitment to best practices with signage, and enlist consumers to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19. A collaboration led by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association in partnership with Visit North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and NC State Extension, the initiative centers on evidence-based training with specific guidance for sanitation and service that goes beyond the stringent health requirements that were in place before the pandemic. Participation is voluntary and free of charge, and training is available in English and Spanish. Thousands of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other businesses display the sea-green Count On Me NC logo that signifies completion of the training. CountOnMeNC.org

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Cash App, Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, DoorDash, McDonald’s, United States Air Force, and World Wide Technology (WWT).

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).