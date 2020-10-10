Toyota Racing – NXS Roval Post-Race Report – 10.10.20

JONES DRIVES TO TOP-10 FINISH IN RAIN-SOAKED CHARLOTTE RACE

Brandon Jones advances to the Round of Eight

CONCORD, North Carolina (October 10, 2020) – Brandon Jones (10th) led Toyota with a top-10 run in the weather-affected Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday evening. With a consistent first round, Jones will advance to the Round of 8. His teammates, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton, both had issues which ended their Playoff hopes. Herbst led seven laps but spun running fifth in the closing laps. He finished 12th. Burton drove up to second overall but had a mechanical issue that forced him behind the wall early.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 29 of 33 – 152.8 miles, 67 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Noah Gragson*

3rd, Daniel Hemric*

4th, Alex Labbe*

5th, Ross Chastain*

10th, BRANDON JONES

12th, RILEY HERBST

13th, JOSH BILICKI

19th, TIMMY HILL

24th, STEPHEN LEICHT

25th, MATT MILLS

33rd, HARRISON BURTON

36th, AUSTIN HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Service Centers Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

What a crazy race. What was it like from your seat?

“I was hopeful of some dry, because we did a ton of testing at the TRD sim this week on wet and dry. I got really good at running on the dry, so I was hopeful of that. Obviously with the rain, I went to conserve mode. That’s kind of where I stayed. I slowly, slowly worked up to getting a little more throttle in areas that other cars were beating us in. I think by the end of the race, I was really confident in my Supra. The only issue I have with the rain is the visibility – not being able to see very well, but that is what other people were fighting at the same time.”

Congrats on moving on to the Round of 8, which features some great tracks for you. What are you focused on as we go into Kansas Speedway?

“I think that’s really awesome. That is what I wanted to do. Get through this one. I knew it was going to be a little bit of a challenge with Talladega and this, but we overcame that and we’ve honestly overcome a lot this year. That’s exactly what we needed to do. Texas is coming up. We’ve always ran so good at Texas. I would love to win at that race track. That’s one that fits my personality, fits my driving style. We’ve been close there. I want to get in Victory Lane for sure there. We’ve got Kansas too. We go there – I feel like we could win both of those race and go to Phoenix with a shot to win there too.”

