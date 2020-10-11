Allmendinger wins the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

By
SM Staff
-
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, and crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

AJ Allmendinger captured the win in Saturday’s Drive for the cure 250 Xfinity series playoff race in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This was Allmendinger’s fifth of his Xfinity Series career and the second win this season.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” Allmendinger said on his radio.

Stage two winner Chase Briscoe had the lead on the final restart but spun in Turn 2, allowing Allmendinger to take over the lead.


“Chase Briscoe was doing a fantastic job. I didn’t really have anything for him after a couple laps but I knew that final restart, I was going to do whatever I could.” Allmendinger said.

Briscoe finished in the 18th position.

“The driver just made a mistake. In the conditions like this you’ve got to be at 100 percent and I tried going 110 and it bit me, so very unfortunate. That one is gonna sting for a long time. I felt like I did my job for about 95 percent of the day right and I just knew if AJ was beside me getting into three, he had been running me up so much I tried throttling up and I was in first gear and I just hit the puddle and it spun me out.” Briscoe said.

Noah Gragson finished second, followed by Daniel Hemric in third, Alex Labbe fourth and Ross Chastain rounds out the top-five.

Harrison Burton finished in 33rd position, Brandon Brown 26th, Riley Herbst 12th, and Michael Annett finished 9th and they were eliminated from the Xfinity Series playoffs.

The Xfinity series begins the Round of 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday October 17th at Kansas Speedway.

Race Results, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 29 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – Concord, NC – 2.32 – Mile PavedTotal Race Length – 68 Laps – 157.76 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
12216AJ AllmendingerEllsworth Advisors Chevrolet6800040Running
219Noah Gragson (P)Lionel Racing Chevrolet6825050Running
338Daniel HemricOnDeck Capital Chevrolet6876043Running
41636Alex LabbeCan-Am Chevrolet6833049Running
5510Ross Chastain (P)Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet6862046Running
61122Austin Cindric (P)Wurth Ford6804038Running
73817Cody WareJacob Construction Ford6800030Running
8247Jade BufordBig Machine Distillery Chevrolet68010030Running
9141Michael Annett (P)Pilot Flying J Chevrolet6800028Running
10419Brandon Jones (P)Toyota Service Centers Toyota6800027Running
11260Jeffrey EarnhardtContec Inc Chevrolet6800026Running
121318Riley Herbst # (P)Monster Energy Toyota6800025Running
133278Josh BilickiInsurance King Toyota6800024Running
142193Myatt Snider #The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet6800023Running
15318Joe Graf Jr #Watchonista Chevrolet6800022Running
161851Jeremy ClementsAllSouthElectric.com Chevrolet6800021Running
17256Ryan VargasTikTok Chevrolet6800020Running
18898Chase Briscoe (P)Ford Performance Racing School Ford6801029Running
192066Timmy Hill(i)LEITHCARS.COM Toyota680000Running
203452Kody Vanderwal #Space Shuttle Inn Chevrolet6800017Running
21639Ryan Sieg (P)CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet6800016Running
22294BJ McLeodSwenson Chevrolet6800015Running
23107Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet6858023Running
242813Stephen LeichtJANIKING Toyota6800013Running
25235Matt MillsThompson Electric Toyota6700012Running
26768Brandon Brown (P)Ray’s Siding Co. Chevrolet63107016Accident
271744Tommy Joe MartinsAAN Adjusters Chevrolet6300010Running
283374Gray Gaulding(i)CountOnMeNC.org Chevrolet600900Electrical
293699CJ McLaughlinHyundai Material Handling Chevrolet540008Running
303715Jesse Little #Tufco Flooring Chevrolet480007Engine
311221Kaz Gralaruedebusch.com Chevrolet4410016Suspension
323090Preston PardusChinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet419007Ignition
33920Harrison Burton # (P)Dex Imaging Toyota370004Transmission
341592Josh WilliamsGeneral Farmulations/Star Tron Chevrolet368006Accident
35211Justin Haley (P)LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet344009Accident
362761Austin Hill(i)AISIN AW Toyota130000Accident
373547Kyle WeathermanThin Gold Line Solutions Chevrolet130001Accident
38192Brett Moffitt(i)Robert B. Our Co.  Inc. Chevrolet20000Accident

