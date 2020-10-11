Allmendinger wins the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

AJ Allmendinger captured the win in Saturday’s Drive for the cure 250 Xfinity series playoff race in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This was Allmendinger’s fifth of his Xfinity Series career and the second win this season.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” Allmendinger said on his radio.

Stage two winner Chase Briscoe had the lead on the final restart but spun in Turn 2, allowing Allmendinger to take over the lead.

“Chase Briscoe was doing a fantastic job. I didn’t really have anything for him after a couple laps but I knew that final restart, I was going to do whatever I could.” Allmendinger said.

Briscoe finished in the 18th position.

“The driver just made a mistake. In the conditions like this you’ve got to be at 100 percent and I tried going 110 and it bit me, so very unfortunate. That one is gonna sting for a long time. I felt like I did my job for about 95 percent of the day right and I just knew if AJ was beside me getting into three, he had been running me up so much I tried throttling up and I was in first gear and I just hit the puddle and it spun me out.” Briscoe said.

Noah Gragson finished second, followed by Daniel Hemric in third, Alex Labbe fourth and Ross Chastain rounds out the top-five.

Harrison Burton finished in 33rd position, Brandon Brown 26th, Riley Herbst 12th, and Michael Annett finished 9th and they were eliminated from the Xfinity Series playoffs.

The Xfinity series begins the Round of 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday October 17th at Kansas Speedway.

Race Results, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 29 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – Concord, NC – 2.32 – Mile PavedTotal Race Length – 68 Laps – 157.76 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 22 16 AJ Allmendinger Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 40 Running 2 1 9 Noah Gragson (P) Lionel Racing Chevrolet 68 2 5 0 50 Running 3 3 8 Daniel Hemric OnDeck Capital Chevrolet 68 7 6 0 43 Running 4 16 36 Alex Labbe Can-Am Chevrolet 68 3 3 0 49 Running 5 5 10 Ross Chastain (P) Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet 68 6 2 0 46 Running 6 11 22 Austin Cindric (P) Wurth Ford 68 0 4 0 38 Running 7 38 17 Cody Ware Jacob Construction Ford 68 0 0 0 30 Running 8 24 7 Jade Buford Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet 68 0 10 0 30 Running 9 14 1 Michael Annett (P) Pilot Flying J Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 28 Running 10 4 19 Brandon Jones (P) Toyota Service Centers Toyota 68 0 0 0 27 Running 11 26 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt Contec Inc Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 26 Running 12 13 18 Riley Herbst # (P) Monster Energy Toyota 68 0 0 0 25 Running 13 32 78 Josh Bilicki Insurance King Toyota 68 0 0 0 24 Running 14 21 93 Myatt Snider # The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 23 Running 15 31 8 Joe Graf Jr # Watchonista Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 22 Running 16 18 51 Jeremy Clements AllSouthElectric.com Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 21 Running 17 25 6 Ryan Vargas TikTok Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 20 Running 18 8 98 Chase Briscoe (P) Ford Performance Racing School Ford 68 0 1 0 29 Running 19 20 66 Timmy Hill(i) LEITHCARS.COM Toyota 68 0 0 0 0 Running 20 34 52 Kody Vanderwal # Space Shuttle Inn Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 17 Running 21 6 39 Ryan Sieg (P) CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 16 Running 22 29 4 BJ McLeod Swenson Chevrolet 68 0 0 0 15 Running 23 10 7 Justin Allgaier (P) BRANDT Chevrolet 68 5 8 0 23 Running 24 28 13 Stephen Leicht JANIKING Toyota 68 0 0 0 13 Running 25 23 5 Matt Mills Thompson Electric Toyota 67 0 0 0 12 Running 26 7 68 Brandon Brown (P) Ray’s Siding Co. Chevrolet 63 10 7 0 16 Accident 27 17 44 Tommy Joe Martins AAN Adjusters Chevrolet 63 0 0 0 10 Running 28 33 74 Gray Gaulding(i) CountOnMeNC.org Chevrolet 60 0 9 0 0 Electrical 29 36 99 CJ McLaughlin Hyundai Material Handling Chevrolet 54 0 0 0 8 Running 30 37 15 Jesse Little # Tufco Flooring Chevrolet 48 0 0 0 7 Engine 31 12 21 Kaz Grala ruedebusch.com Chevrolet 44 1 0 0 16 Suspension 32 30 90 Preston Pardus Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet 41 9 0 0 7 Ignition 33 9 20 Harrison Burton # (P) Dex Imaging Toyota 37 0 0 0 4 Transmission 34 15 92 Josh Williams General Farmulations/Star Tron Chevrolet 36 8 0 0 6 Accident 35 2 11 Justin Haley (P) LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 34 4 0 0 9 Accident 36 27 61 Austin Hill(i) AISIN AW Toyota 13 0 0 0 0 Accident 37 35 47 Kyle Weatherman Thin Gold Line Solutions Chevrolet 13 0 0 0 1 Accident 38 19 2 Brett Moffitt(i) Robert B. Our Co. Inc. Chevrolet 2 0 0 0 0 Accident