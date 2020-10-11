Allmendinger wins the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

AJ Allmendinger captured the win in Saturday’s Drive for the cure 250 Xfinity series playoff race in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This was Allmendinger’s fifth of his Xfinity Series career and the second win this season.
“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” Allmendinger said on his radio.
Stage two winner Chase Briscoe had the lead on the final restart but spun in Turn 2, allowing Allmendinger to take over the lead.
“Chase Briscoe was doing a fantastic job. I didn’t really have anything for him after a couple laps but I knew that final restart, I was going to do whatever I could.” Allmendinger said.
Briscoe finished in the 18th position.
“The driver just made a mistake. In the conditions like this you’ve got to be at 100 percent and I tried going 110 and it bit me, so very unfortunate. That one is gonna sting for a long time. I felt like I did my job for about 95 percent of the day right and I just knew if AJ was beside me getting into three, he had been running me up so much I tried throttling up and I was in first gear and I just hit the puddle and it spun me out.” Briscoe said.
Noah Gragson finished second, followed by Daniel Hemric in third, Alex Labbe fourth and Ross Chastain rounds out the top-five.
Harrison Burton finished in 33rd position, Brandon Brown 26th, Riley Herbst 12th, and Michael Annett finished 9th and they were eliminated from the Xfinity Series playoffs.
The Xfinity series begins the Round of 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday October 17th at Kansas Speedway.
Race Results, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 29 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – Concord, NC – 2.32 – Mile PavedTotal Race Length – 68 Laps – 157.76 Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|22
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Running
|2
|1
|9
|Noah Gragson (P)
|Lionel Racing Chevrolet
|68
|2
|5
|0
|50
|Running
|3
|3
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|OnDeck Capital Chevrolet
|68
|7
|6
|0
|43
|Running
|4
|16
|36
|Alex Labbe
|Can-Am Chevrolet
|68
|3
|3
|0
|49
|Running
|5
|5
|10
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
|68
|6
|2
|0
|46
|Running
|6
|11
|22
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Wurth Ford
|68
|0
|4
|0
|38
|Running
|7
|38
|17
|Cody Ware
|Jacob Construction Ford
|68
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Running
|8
|24
|7
|Jade Buford
|Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet
|68
|0
|10
|0
|30
|Running
|9
|14
|1
|Michael Annett (P)
|Pilot Flying J Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|4
|19
|Brandon Jones (P)
|Toyota Service Centers Toyota
|68
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Running
|11
|26
|0
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Contec Inc Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Running
|12
|13
|18
|Riley Herbst # (P)
|Monster Energy Toyota
|68
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Running
|13
|32
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Insurance King Toyota
|68
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|21
|93
|Myatt Snider #
|The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|31
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|Watchonista Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Running
|16
|18
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|AllSouthElectric.com Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|25
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|TikTok Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|8
|98
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Ford Performance Racing School Ford
|68
|0
|1
|0
|29
|Running
|19
|20
|66
|Timmy Hill(i)
|LEITHCARS.COM Toyota
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|20
|34
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|Space Shuttle Inn Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|6
|39
|Ryan Sieg (P)
|CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|29
|4
|BJ McLeod
|Swenson Chevrolet
|68
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier (P)
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|68
|5
|8
|0
|23
|Running
|24
|28
|13
|Stephen Leicht
|JANIKING Toyota
|68
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|23
|5
|Matt Mills
|Thompson Electric Toyota
|67
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|7
|68
|Brandon Brown (P)
|Ray’s Siding Co. Chevrolet
|63
|10
|7
|0
|16
|Accident
|27
|17
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|AAN Adjusters Chevrolet
|63
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|33
|74
|Gray Gaulding(i)
|CountOnMeNC.org Chevrolet
|60
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Electrical
|29
|36
|99
|CJ McLaughlin
|Hyundai Material Handling Chevrolet
|54
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Running
|30
|37
|15
|Jesse Little #
|Tufco Flooring Chevrolet
|48
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Engine
|31
|12
|21
|Kaz Grala
|ruedebusch.com Chevrolet
|44
|1
|0
|0
|16
|Suspension
|32
|30
|90
|Preston Pardus
|Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet
|41
|9
|0
|0
|7
|Ignition
|33
|9
|20
|Harrison Burton # (P)
|Dex Imaging Toyota
|37
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Transmission
|34
|15
|92
|Josh Williams
|General Farmulations/Star Tron Chevrolet
|36
|8
|0
|0
|6
|Accident
|35
|2
|11
|Justin Haley (P)
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|34
|4
|0
|0
|9
|Accident
|36
|27
|61
|Austin Hill(i)
|AISIN AW Toyota
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accident
|37
|35
|47
|Kyle Weatherman
|Thin Gold Line Solutions Chevrolet
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Accident
|38
|19
|2
|Brett Moffitt(i)
|Robert B. Our Co. Inc. Chevrolet
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accident
Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account or earn 5% annual interest rate at Worthy.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.