NASCAR Cup Series Odds 2020: Harvick Has the Best Chances to Win Drivers Championship

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is currently ranked third in NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings at 3121 points, -20 points to Denny Hamlin heading into Charlotte for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Harvick currently has no wins in the round of 12 despite his dominance earlier in the season and into the first round of 16 with nine wins. Harvick won at Darlington Raceway twice, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway twice, Dover International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway before the playoffs began.

According to betway, Harvick will be the outright winner at 2.40, followed by Denny Hamlin at 3.25, Brad Keselowski and Elliott at 8.0 and Martin Truex Jr. at 9.00 to round out the top five drivers on the Betway Canada scorecard. Other notable odds to win the 2020 Championship also include Harvick and the winner at +175, followed by Hamlin +225, Elliott +700, Keselowski +750, Truex Jr. +900, Joey Logano +1200, Kyle Busch +1600, Kurt Busch +1800, Alex Bowman +3000, Austin Dillon +3500, Aric Almirola +4000, and Clint Bowyer +6600.

Harvick has some of the best driver ratings heading into Charlotte. He has the second-best driver rating of 111.7, just behind Chase Elliott at 122.0 with nine series wins, 19 top-5s, and 25 top-10s. Harvick has led 1,418 laps and averaged wit ha 6.8 finish so far. Harvick also was awarded the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship trophy at Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29.

Harvick has 58 career wins at NASCAR’s top level and he won the series championship title in 2014. Harvick made it to the Championship 4 in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and was eliminated in round of 8 in 2016. Harvick will start in the fourth starting position on Sunday in his hunt to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 8.

Hamlin and Kurt Busch have already clinched their spot in the final 8, leaving six spots still up for grabs. Harvick is in a good position to move on. If there is a new winner, Harvick would clinch with 8 points and if there is a repeat winner, Harvick would clinch regardless of his finish. Harvick can also win the Bank of America 400 and clinch his spot for the seventh consecutive time in his career (2014-2019).

Current NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Rank Driver No Points Behind Starts Poles Wins Top-5 Top-10 DNF 1 Denny Hamlin 11 3141 – 33 3 7 17 19 1 2 Kevin Harvick 4 3121 20 33 5 9 19 25 0 3 Chase Elliott 9 3097 44 33 4 2 12 18 3 4 Brad Keselowski 2 3094 47 33 3 4 10 20 2 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3085 56 33 1 1 13 19 3 6 Alex Bowman 88 3075 66 33 0 1 4 11 4 7 Joey Logano 22 3074 67 33 2 2 8 16 4 8 Kyle Busch 18 3053 88 33 2 0 12 17 6 9 Austin Dillon 3 3053 88 32 0 1 4 9 3 10 Kurt Busch 1 3048 93 33 1 1 5 16 4 11 Clint Bowyer 14 3036 105 33 1 0 2 10 2 12 Aric Almirola 10 3026 115 33 3 0 6 17 3