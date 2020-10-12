NASCAR Cup Series Odds 2020: Harvick Has the Best Chances to Win Drivers Championship

By
SM
-
Photo Credit: Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is currently ranked third in NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings at 3121 points, -20 points to Denny Hamlin heading into Charlotte for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Harvick currently has no wins in the round of 12 despite his dominance earlier in the season and into the first round of 16 with nine wins.  Harvick won at Darlington Raceway twice, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway twice, Dover International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway before the playoffs began.

According to betway, Harvick will be the outright winner at 2.40, followed by Denny Hamlin at 3.25, Brad Keselowski and Elliott at 8.0 and Martin Truex Jr. at 9.00 to round out the top five drivers on the Betway Canada scorecard.  Other notable odds to win the 2020 Championship also include Harvick and the winner at +175, followed by Hamlin +225, Elliott +700, Keselowski +750, Truex Jr. +900, Joey Logano +1200, Kyle Busch +1600, Kurt Busch +1800, Alex Bowman +3000, Austin Dillon +3500, Aric Almirola +4000, and Clint Bowyer +6600.


American Muscle

Harvick has some of the best driver ratings heading into Charlotte.  He has the second-best driver rating of 111.7, just behind Chase Elliott at 122.0 with nine series wins, 19 top-5s, and 25 top-10s.  Harvick has led 1,418 laps and averaged wit ha 6.8 finish so far.  Harvick also was awarded the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship trophy at Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29.

Harvick has 58 career wins at NASCAR’s top level and he won the series championship title in 2014.  Harvick made it to the Championship 4 in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and was eliminated in round of 8 in 2016.  Harvick will start in the fourth starting position on Sunday in his hunt to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 8.

Hamlin and Kurt Busch have already clinched their spot in the final 8, leaving six spots still up for grabs.  Harvick is in a good position to move on.  If there is a new winner, Harvick would clinch with 8 points and if there is a repeat winner, Harvick would clinch regardless of his finish.  Harvick can also win the Bank of America 400 and clinch his spot for the seventh consecutive time in his career (2014-2019).

Current NASCAR Cup Series Standings

RankDriverNoPointsBehindStartsPolesWinsTop-5Top-10DNF
1Denny Hamlin113141333717191
2Kevin Harvick4312120335919250
3Chase Elliott9309744334212183
4Brad Keselowski2309447333410202
5Martin Truex Jr.19308556331113193
6Alex Bowman8830756633014114
7Joey Logano2230746733228164
8Kyle Busch18305388332012176
9Austin Dillon33053883201493
10Kurt Busch130489333115164
11Clint Bowyer14303610533102102
12Aric Almirola10302611533306173

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account or earn 5% annual interest rate at Worthy.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here