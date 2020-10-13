Ryan Newman – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 6 Hy-Vee Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stage Lengths: 80-80-107

Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Return Trip to Kansas Next Up for NASCAR Cup Series

· NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the second time in three months for a 400-mile race Sunday afternoon, the first event in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

· Sunday’s starting lineup will be set by three competition-based metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. Sunday’s lineup will be announced later in the week.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Newman Historically at Kansas

· Newman will make his 30th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday. In 29 prior starts, Newman has an average finish of 19.8 with one win, three top fives and seven top-10s.

· Newman’s win at the 1.5-mile track came back in 2003; one of his eight wins during the season. In that event he started 11th and led the final 28 laps, holding off Bill Elliott and Jeremy Mayfield for the victory.

· Prior to the victory in 2003, Newman finished runner-up in each of his first two Cup races at the track (2001, 2002). He also finished inside the top-10 in 2010 (ninth), 2014 (sixth), 2015 (10th) and 2016 (seventh).

· Newman has an average starting position of 13.9 with nine starts inside the top-10.

· He also started one race at Kansas in the truck series, finishing second after starting fourth in 2015.

Scott Graves Historically at Kansas

· Graves will call his ninth Cup event at Kansas on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 25.4.

· His best result came with Daniel Suarez in 2017, where he ran seventh. In his first-ever Cup event at Kansas, Graves finished 11th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

· Graves also called three Xfintiy events atop the box, finishing third in 2016 and sixth in 2015 with Chris Buescher.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Kansas:

“We’re ready to get back to a 1.5-mile track and see what we’ve got come Sunday. Kansas is a track that carries a lot of speed all the way around, and the action will be high especially in a playoff race. We’re excited to welcome Hy-Vee to the team for the weekend, and look forward to celebrating their 90th anniversary with them on our Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Newman battled tough conditions both on the track and in the car to finish 31st in Sunday’s race from the ROVAL.

Where They Rank

Newman is 25th in driver points after 29 points races in his 2020 campaign. In owners’ points, the No. 6 is 23rd.

On the Car

As announced Tuesday morning via social media, Hy-Vee will ride along with Newman on the No. 6 Ford this weekend in Kansas.

· With beginnings traced backed to a one-story brick building in a tin, rural Iowa town of 200 people, today Hy-Vee has more than 275 stores in eight states and employs more than 85,000 employees. The company celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020.

· Hy-Vee ranks in the top-10 most trusted brands and has been named one of America’s top five favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day.

· In conjunction with its 90th anniversary, Hy-Vee is awarding $90,000 in college scholarship to high school students who work for Hy-Vee or have a parent who works for the company, and college students who work for Hy-Vee.

· Hy-Vee is on a mission to become the “Best Place to Work and Shop in America” through its new employee and customer initiatives, which include deals, discounts, giveaways and more.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.