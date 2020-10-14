Love’s Travel Stops and Prime, Inc. Rejoin McDowell at Kansas

McDowell on Kansas:

“It’s a big race weekend for us as we head back to Kansas for the second time this season. Our mile and a half program has been so good this year and we had a really strong run going the last time we were there, so hopefully we can do more of the same on Sunday.

“We have Love’s Travel Stops back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend and they’re going to be joined by one of their valuable fleet partners, Prime, Inc., for the second year in a row. I was able to spend time with some of the drivers from Prime, Inc. last year and I’m really excited to have them back on our car. I appreciate all they are doing to keep America moving, and thank Love’s for continuing to provide them with exceptional highway hospitality.

“We’ll have some cooler weather when we head back to Kansas, which means it’s going to be a fast track and I’m looking forward to a great race. Hopefully we can get some of the momentum back that we had earlier this year and bring home a strong finish for Love’s Travel Stops and Prime, Inc.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Prime, Inc.

Prime, Inc. is North America’s most successful refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, logistics and intermodal transportation company. Company driver and independent contractor opportunities available in all divisions. New drivers can earn their Class A CDL through the Prime Student Driver Program with new classes starting weekly. At Prime, we have built a strong and enviable reputation for providing superior transportation services throughout North America. Our commitment to providing unsurpassed world-class customer service continues as we seek new methods, technical advances and systems which enable us to meet the ever-increasing demands of the shipping industry.