Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kansas

The Sunflower State is the next stop for the NASCAR circuit as the Cup Series battles for 400 miles Sunday afternoon, in the first of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Jack Roush has sent nine cars to victory lane at the 1.5-mile track.

Kansas Speedway (1.5-Mile)

Hollywood Casino 400

Sunday, Oct. 18 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Hy-Vee Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Return Trip to Kansas Next Up for NASCAR Cup Series

· NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the second time in three months for a 400-mile race Sunday afternoon, the first event in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

· Sunday’s starting lineup will be set by three competition-based metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. Buescher will start 21st, while Newman rolls off 28th.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

ROVAL Recap, Kansas Preview

· Buescher found himself in position for a top-10 late in Sunday’s event from the ROVAL before a late pit road penalty forced him to restart from the tail end of the field. Despite the penalty, he powered his way forward in the closing laps to secure a top-20 finish.

· Newman battled tough conditions both on the track and in the car to finish 31st at the ROVAL.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine at Kansas, as do the pink numbers on board continuing to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

· Newman welcomes a new partner to the No. 6 team this weekend, as Hy-Vee rides along at Kansas. With more than 275 stores across eight states, the company celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 169 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.8.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGROTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 100 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.5 and has led 956 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS