Ryan Truex – Clean Harbors 200 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Kansas: “I’m excited with how we’ve progressed as a team each time we’ve gone to the track this season,” said Truex. “Things have definitely not gone to plan this year, but this team has never given up. I’m confident that we will have another strong Marquis Chevrolet and look forward to a strong run at Kansas Speedway this weekend.”

Truex at Kansas: Truex has two previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with two six-place results coming in 2016 and 2017.

He also has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the track, with his best finish of 10th coming in 2011.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Kansas Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.