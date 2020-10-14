Trevor Bayne – Clean Harbors 200 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 200 | Kanas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Mahalo Coffee Rosters Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Bayne on Racing at Kansas: “This is a surreal opportunity for my family and myself,” said Bayne. “To see our business, Mahalo Coffee Roasters, that we started from scratch, less than two years ago on our Niece Motorsports truck this weekend is unbelievable! I hope we can come away from Kansas one spot better than where we finished at Talladega and continue building momentum as a team.”

Bayne at Kansas: Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway marks Bayne’s first Truck Series start at the track.

Bayne has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kansas Speedway with three top-10 finishes.

In four NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, Bayne earned four top-20 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Mahalo Coffee Rosters colors this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

While traveling all over the country from track to track, Trevor and the Bayne family would seek out the best local coffee roasters and the coolest shops in town. When Trevor and his wife Ashton moved back to Knoxville, they prayed through what God would have them do next. It started to become apparent that coffee was something He had given Trevor a passion for and would be a great way to plant roots and have impact in their hometown.

Australia is quickly becoming the leader in specialty coffee culture so when a friend told Trevor about a roaster on the Sunshine Coast that would train him, Trevor and his family made the 15-hour flight to Brisbane. Trevor spent the next 10 days with Sean of Kai Coffee learning how to run an efficient cafe, roast consistently and properly, and also how to brew great tasting coffee.

A one-pound Mill City sample roaster and Decent Espresso Machine showed up a month after returning from Australia. For the next six months Trevor ordered small lots of coffee and roasted/brewed. Once he felt like he was able to put out coffee that other people would enjoy, he bought a 6-pound San Franciscan Roaster and started looking for a space to put the shop.

This business came to life through God’s leading, their love for coffee, coastal towns, community and their home in Knoxville, TN.

Kauai, Hawaii is one of their favorite places to visit so they brought a piece of it home. Mahalo is the Hawaiian word for “Thank you” or being grateful.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.