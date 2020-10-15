Chastain Looks to Fine-Tune Dyna-Gro Seed Chevy at Kansas Speedway

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2020)

Best finish at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 5th (2020)

Laps led in 2020: 475 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.5%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Race Notes

Saturday, October 17 at 7PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s Kansas week. We’re getting to go back to a place we were just at a few months ago, and we were really fast. We’re pumped to get back there with the same racecar and the same paint scheme on it as well with Dyna-Gro Seed. We’re just going to make some small adjustments – just the fine little details that will take us from a top-five car to hopefully a winning car. We will start in the late afternoon there in Kansas, and the sunset will be pretty much right after we start racing. That will be a challenge to get through that first little segment where the track is still hot. It will have a lot of temperature in it from the day, even though it won’t be too hot out in Kansas. Then we will transition into night time and try to keep up with the adjustments on our No. 10 Dyna-Gro Seed car. I know all the Kaulig Racing boys and girls are going to bring me a fast hotrod, and we will go try to lock ourselves into Phoenix.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Dyna-Gro Seed

Dyna-Gro Seed, has a 30-year history of delivering quality seed with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge science. Marketing a broad selection of eight crops in 44 states, Dyna-Gro is focused on local success with regional seed solutions and retailers.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.