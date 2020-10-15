DiBenedetto Sees Kansas As His Kind of Track

In their first year together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Wrangler RIGGS team have scored three top-three finishes, all on 1.5-mile intermediate tracks. There have been two runner-up finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a third-place at Kentucky Speedway.

So it’s not surprising that DiBenedetto is optimistic headed into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway, one of his favorites among the intermediate tracks due to its slick surface and multiple lanes.

Tracks like Kansas Speedway allow DiBenedetto to capitalize on one his driving strengths, which is gaining positions on restarts through aggressive tactics.

“Mile-and-a-half tracks are a strong point for us this year for sure,” DiBenedetto said. “The Menards/Wrangler RIGGS team has learned what feel I need, and we have gotten very strong at those type places.

“We also have had strong restarts which help us a lot.”

In his last appearance at Kansas, in July’s Super Start Batteries 400, DiBenedetto was able to make up numerous positions on restarts, taking advantage of the track’s multiple grooves, only to see his night ended when he was swept up in a chain-reaction wreck.

But that experience didn’t dampen his enthusiasm over Sunday’s race.

“Kansas is one of the most fun mile-and-a-halfs for all the lane choices you have there,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

DiBenedetto and the Menards/Wrangler RIGGS Mustang will start 18th in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, which is set to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on NBC.

