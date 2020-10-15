Top 5 Jeep JK Parts Under $500 | Throttle Out

ExtremeTerrain’s New Video Breaks Down Affordable Mods

PAOLI, Pa. (October 14th, 2020) – Off-road parts retailer, ExtremeTerrain (XT) releases a new video outlining the best budget Jeep JK modifications. All the parts in the video come in at under $500. Suggested items range from armor to recovery and even suspension. The video is hosted by XT’s Merideth Evasew as part of its continuing “Throttle Out” YouTube series.

The first suggestion is the Mammoth 2 in. front/1 in. rear leveling kit with end links. For just $100, JK owners can get a defined stance and extra performance for their rig. When it comes to an aggressive look and a ton of functionality, Merideth suggests the Barricade Trail Force HD rear bumper. The heavy-duty steel construction provides rear-end protection and can accommodate future mods. Next up, is a set of Barricade rocker steps. Accessibility, protection, and a heavy-duty look come in at the $350 mark. Still keeping with the Barricade line, Merideth suggests a mid-width front bumper to boost protection and clearance. The final pick is a 9500 lb. Smittybilt winch. The added confidence comes at the $400 mark, with a steel line and wireless remote.

XT’s new video helps Jeep JK owners who are looking to keep it affordable while making some key upgrades to their ride. This new “Throttle Out” episode breaks down the top picks under $500. The video shows each part post-installation so customers can see the end result and decide what’s right for them. Customers can head to XT’s website to see all the product specs, in addition to tech guides and support from their experienced service reps.

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/throttleout-october-2020.html

