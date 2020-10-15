TPC Racing Returns To Road Atlanta for IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Tripleheader

Efrin Castro Swept The Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader at the Same Track

BRASELTON, Georgia (October 15, 2020) – TPC Racing returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this week for three races in the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the site of Efrin Castro’s Gold Cup class sweep just a few weeks back.

The tripleheader weekend gets underway at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning with two practice sessions on Thursday before qualifying at 5:15 p.m. ET. The championship will run 45-minute races at 8 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. on Friday, October 16, and 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. Each race is streamed live on IMSA.tv.

TPC Racing last visited the 12-turn, 2.54-mile circuit for a doubleheader on Labor Day weekend at the beginning of September. Castro battled his way to a pair of wins to close within striking distance of the championship leader. While an uphill battle still remains, another strong weekend could move the Dominican Republic-native and New Jersey resident back within striking distance as the season pulls into the home stretch.

Castro’s No. 65 Fine Fare Supermarkets Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in eight of nine races so far this season. Castro also turned the quickest lap of the race in both rounds of the previous Road Atlanta races.

“This season hasn’t been perfect for Efrin, but I’m most proud of the way he has continued to grow and improve each and every weekend,” Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations, said. “Because of that improvement, he’s put himself in position to contend in every race. The results show that. We had a good weekend at Road Atlanta a few weeks ago, but we haven’t rested on that. The guys here at TPC Racing will give Efrin a car that he can compete in, he’ll do his part to get better once again, and with a little bit of luck that will add up to another great weekend.”

The tripleheader weekend began with an early morning Thursday morning, with Castro, TPC Racing and the entire field out at 8 a.m. for the opening practice of the weekend shared with IMSA’s Motul Petit LeMans race. Friday afternoon’s qualifying sets the grid for race one, with the race two grid set by either the fastest race lap or the second-quickest time from the qualifying session. The process repeats itself for race three, using either the third-quickest qualifying lap, or the fastest lap from race two – whichever is quicker.

