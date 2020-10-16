Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Race Overview- Kansas Speedway

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5 Miles)

Race: Clean Harbors 200; 134 Laps – 30/60/134; 201 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 17, 2020 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports (FOX), and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: @JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: @J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson- No. 3 Bommarito.com/ The Racing Warehouse Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Kansas Speedway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Equaling a season best, Anderson will start the Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway from the 15th position on Saturday afternoon. Once again due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup is figured out by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, driver points 35 percent. After finishing sixth at the Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago, Anderson’s performance rating would receive large boost.

Kansas Speedway Stats: Anderson is set to make his seventh NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway; in those seven previous races Anderson holds an average finish of 21.29, with a best of 13th in 2019. The Clean Harbors 200 will be the third race contested at Kansas Speedway in 2020 for the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. Anderson would finish 30th and 15th respectively in the two races held in July.

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/ BommaritoAuto, Twitter @BommaritoAuto, and on Instagram @BommaritoAuto

The Racing Warehouse; Joining Jordan Anderson Racing for the remaining four races of the 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV truck season, The Racing Warehouse (TRW) was born out of a love for auto racing, founder Eric Lawson grew up a race fan in Bristol, Tennessee/ Virginia in the shadows of the famed Bristol Motor Speedway.

After moving to North Carolina in 1999, Lawson’s love for the sport continued to grow as he looked to collect race used sheet metal and memorabilia for his garage. Fast forward to 2020, The Racing Warehouse is a race collectors paradise with an entire warehouse of NASCAR race used sheet metal, bumpers, nose pieces, pit signs, uniforms, and other racing artifacts.

Located just a short 30-minute drive away from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Lowell, North Carolina, TRW is open to the public Monday-Friday, and by appointment for race fans to visit and shop.

For more information on The Racing Warehouse, and what they have to offer, visit their new website at TheRacingWarehouse.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/TheRacingWarehouse, Twitter @TRWGastonia, and on Instagram @the_racing_warehouse.

Quote: “Momentum can play such a large role in our sport sometimes, so we hope to take the great finish our team had at Talladega, and close out the 2020 season on a high note. Everyone has been working incredibly hard in the shop to prepare for these upcoming four races.”

“Kansas has always been one of my favorite tracks we run on. It is challenging, but provides for some of the most competitive racing in the Truck series. Our crew chief Artie is excited about bringing chassis #007 back to the track this weekend, and the speed it showed at Las Vegas. We are even debuting a new paint scheme, and colors this weekend the fans helped us come up with.”

“Every time we take a trip to the Midwest it is always a special one as it is just a short drive from St. Louis, the home of the Bommarito Automotive Group, and many of our other great supporters such Crest Industries.

“On top of that Jordan Anderson Racing is proud to welcome a new partner to the team in having The Racing Warehouse join us for the rest of the 2020 season. Eric Lawson, the owner of TRW, and I first met a couple years ago as he was starting a business of taking race-used sheet metal from race teams all across the Carolinas, and prepping them for fans to purchase. His business has grown just like our team over the years, and it has been nothing to be great to develop a friendship with him and his family.”

Chassis: Jordan Anderson Racing has selected reliable Chassis #007 to compete with in Saturday afternoons Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway. Earning great finishes throughout the 2019 season on intermediate tracks, #007 has earned the name of the ‘workhorse’ throughout the Jordan Anderson fan base. #007 last was on track three weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.