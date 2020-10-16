Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport Announce Joint Venture Featuring 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America

BRASELTON, Georgia (October 16, 2020) – Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport have launched a joint venture, with the two organizations combining resources to conduct a multi-car customer program in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship beginning with the 2021 season.

The team will be based at Team Hardpoint’s recently announced headquarters located in the Motorsports Technology Park at VIRginia International Raceway, where it will focus on providing the tools, technology, and fundamentals to develop new and existing drivers into well-rounded competitors.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to combine resources in a first-class way,” Team Hardpoint principal Rob Ferriol said. “Not only has Earl Bamber Motorsport proven itself as a regular contender in Carrera Cup Asia, but the philosophy we share on motorsport, business, and how to deliver real value to drivers is what makes this a truly powerful combination.”

Team Hardpoint is currently competing in its first season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona (GTD) class. Ferriol’s professional racing debut came in the current version of Porsche’s single-make championship.

“IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge was instrumental in my start as a driver, and the new Porsche Carrera Cup North America is going to elevate the single-make series to an even higher standard. This is a natural fit for both our organizations, and a great way for us to enter the championship.”

Earl Bamber Motorsport is a world class customer racing team, basing itself in the Asian region. EBM was founded by racing brothers Earl and Will Bamber, taking their own on-track experience and success into their own organization. Since its inception, the team has rapidly expanded, achieving championship victories at all levels it has participated in, including the highest levels of global GT racing.

“To finally announce our North American future is incredible,” Will Bamber said. “Expanding our relationship with Porsche globally is very exciting and it has been a pleasure to work with and develop a friendship with Rob. The foundations are there now with our new facility, equipment and car preparation well underway. We’re excited to tackle this new championship in America alongside Rob and the team at Hardpoint.”

Earl Bamber currently drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship GT LeMans (GTLM) class for Porsche Motorsport, providing a valuable window for team drivers into the highest level of the sports car racing paddock.

“It’s a great day and huge new step for our team to venture into North American racing,” Earl Bamber said. “Porsche provides one of the best single-make platforms for teams and drivers and being able to take our business around the world shows that. To join forces with Rob in North America is a perfect alliance to hit the ground running in the 2021 Carrera Cup Series in North America.”

The 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America is scheduled to make its debut March 17-20, 2021 at Sebring International Raceway for the opening of the 16-race schedule. The series will utilize a combination of the latest yet-to-be-unveiled Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup N3 racing slicks to challenge the best road and street race courses on the continent.

“When we first conceived the Porsche Carrera Cup North America we imagined it drawing the best teams and best young drivers,” Dr. Daniel Armbruster, president and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America said.”However, we never dreamed that the first team to officially announce their participation in the inaugural season would be the magnitude of Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport. This is beyond our expectation for the first year. We are excited to have a combination as strong as Rob, Earl and Will at the leading edge of the series. I believe the participation of Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport proves the concept and value of Porsche Carrera Cup North America. We welcome them to championship.”

The team is also in conversation regarding participation in other Porsche one-make categories in North America.

“It is important to me that, while we’ll certainly push hard to run up front every weekend, we focus on making this venture a place where drivers have the resources to grow and improve,” Ferriol said. “I’d love nothing more than to someday be co-driving with – or even racing for the win against – an alumnus of our program.”

About Earl Bamber Motorsport:

Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) is a world-class customer racing team, basing itself in the Asian region. Founded by racing brothers Earl and Will Bamber, the team has rapidly expanded since its inception and has achieved championship victories in all levels it has participated in, including the highest levels of world GT racing. EBM’s approach is simple, to deliver a manufacturer-level service and performance to customers in a fun and welcoming environment. Only the best, delivered in the best of ways. More information can be found at EarlBamberMotorsport.com.

About Hardpoint Motorsports:

Hardpoint Motorsports was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. The Hardpoint brand brings together three distinct entities into one motorsport ecosystem. Team Hardpoint is the brand’s racing arm, providing its partners and customers opportunities to compete, brand, and promote in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Hardpoint Outfitters helps other teams and drivers extract more value from their motorsport investment by bundling branding, activation, and digital marketing services into customized turnkey packages, including design, apparel, hospitality, and social media management. The Hardpoint Paddock Foundation is the newest element of the ecosystem, created as a charitable foundation to support out of work paddock workers through the COVID-19 shutdown. As the shutdown comes to an end, the 501(c)3 Foundation is expected to grow into a more sustained model of providing vocational and educational support services to the professional sports car paddock community. More information on all of the Hardpoint Motorsports enterprises can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.