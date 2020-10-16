Weekend schedule for Kansas 2

This week the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series travel to Kansas Speedway to begin the Playoffs Round of 8.

The ARCA Series will begin the weekend activities Friday night with the Speediatrics 150. Saturday will feature both the Truck and Xfinity Series while the Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 is set for Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 16

8:30 p.m.: ARCA Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation – 100 laps/150 miles – FS1, MRN

Saturday, Oct. 17

4 p.m.: Truck Series Clean Harbors 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Chandler Smith

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Noah Gragson

Sunday, Oct. 18

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Chase Elliott