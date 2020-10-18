Briscoe wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

Chase Briscoe dominated Saturday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Briscoe led 159 of the 200 laps to capture his ninth win of the season and gives Briscoe an automatic position into the Championship 4 round for the season title.

“First off, I just want to dedicate this to Brian Egans. He lost his life last week and was a close family friend’s brother-in-law. I am happy we got him in victory lane. I am super happy to be locked into Phoenix. It is going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That will be nice. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights-out.” Briscoe said.

Daniel Hemric finish second, Ryan Sieg led 23 laps and finished third, Justin Haley fourth and Austin Hill finished fifth.

Briscoe leads the seried standings with 3120 points, followed by Justin Allgaier with 3068 points (-52), Brandon Jones 3066 points (-54), Austin Cindric 3059 (-61), Justin Haley 3057 (-63), Ross Chastain 3047 points (-73), Ryan Sieg 3042 points (-78), and Noah Gragson 3026 points (-94).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for next week for the O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 6 98 Chase Briscoe (P) Ford Performance Racing School Ford 200 1 1 0 60 Running 2 3 8 Daniel Hemric Poppy Bank Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 35 Running 3 8 39 Ryan Sieg (P) CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 200 8 8 0 40 Running 4 9 11 Justin Haley (P) LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 200 10 0 0 34 Running 5 29 61 Austin Hill(i) Toyota Tsusho Toyota 200 0 10 0 0 Running 6 23 92 Josh Williams Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 31 Running 7 27 2 Brett Moffitt(i) Destiny Homes/Concrete Supply Chevrolet 200 0 9 0 0 Running 8 11 1 Michael Annett Allstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 29 Running 9 5 19 Brandon Jones (P) Toyota Service Centers Toyota 200 2 2 0 46 Running 10 7 7 Justin Allgaier (P) BRANDT Chevrolet 200 7 7 0 35 Running 11 18 20 Harrison Burton # Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota 200 3 4 0 41 Running 12 4 10 Ross Chastain (P) Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet 200 5 5 0 37 Running 13 16 68 Brandon Brown JAGR Construction Chevrolet 200 9 0 0 26 Running 14 22 44 Tommy Joe Martins AAN Adjusters Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 23 Running 15 13 51 Jeremy Clements Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet Chevrolet 199 0 0 0 22 Running 16 34 90 Dexter Bean Sleep Well/Alpha Prime Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 21 Running 17 20 4 BJ McLeod TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 20 Running 18 32 74 Bayley Currey(i) Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 0 Running 19 30 15 Jesse Little # TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 18 Running 20 14 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt Forever Lawn Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 17 Running 21 15 93 Myatt Snider # The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 16 Running 22 31 13 Timmy Hill(i) RoofClaim.com Toyota 197 0 0 0 0 Running 23 10 36 Alex Labbe Can-Am Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 14 Running 24 21 7 David Starr American Rebel Safes Chevrolet 195 0 0 0 13 Running 25 24 5 Matt Mills JF Electric Toyota 193 0 0 0 12 Running 26 26 52 Kody Vanderwal # Triple R Performance Engines Chevrolet 191 0 0 0 11 Running 27 35 99 Jesse Iwuji(i) eRacing Assorication Chevrolet 190 0 0 0 0 Running 28 2 22 Austin Cindric (P) Menards/Richmond Ford 173 0 0 0 9 Running 29 25 21 Anthony Alfredo Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet 172 4 3 0 23 Accident 30 12 18 Riley Herbst # Monster Energy Toyota 172 6 6 0 17 Accident 31 28 78 Vinnie Miller Koolbox Toyota 169 0 0 0 6 Running 32 19 8 Joe Graf Jr # Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet 158 0 0 0 5 Rear Gear 33 36 47 Josh Reaume(i) GPS Tab Chevrolet 101 0 0 0 0 Brakes 34 17 6 Ryan Vargas TikTok Chevrolet 81 0 0 0 3 Power Steering 35 33 66 Stephen Leicht JaniKing Toyota 59 0 0 0 2 Fuel Pump 36 1 9 Noah Gragson (P) Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet 16 0 0 0 1 DVP