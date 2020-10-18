Briscoe wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - OCTOBER 17: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 17, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chase Briscoe dominated Saturday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Briscoe led 159 of the 200 laps to capture his ninth win of the season and gives Briscoe an automatic position into the Championship 4 round for the season title.

“First off, I just want to dedicate this to Brian Egans. He lost his life last week and was a close family friend’s brother-in-law. I am happy we got him in victory lane. I am super happy to be locked into Phoenix. It is going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That will be nice. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights-out.” Briscoe said.

Daniel Hemric finish second, Ryan Sieg led 23 laps and finished third, Justin Haley fourth and Austin Hill finished fifth.


Briscoe leads the seried standings with 3120 points, followed by Justin Allgaier with 3068 points (-52), Brandon Jones 3066 points (-54), Austin Cindric 3059 (-61), Justin Haley 3057 (-63), Ross Chastain 3047 points (-73), Ryan Sieg 3042 points (-78), and Noah Gragson 3026 points (-94).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for next week for the O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1698Chase Briscoe (P)Ford Performance Racing School Ford20011060Running
238Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Chevrolet20000035Running
3839Ryan Sieg (P)CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet20088040Running
4911Justin Haley (P)LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet200100034Running
52961Austin Hill(i)Toyota Tsusho Toyota20001000Running
62392Josh WilliamsAlloy Employer Services Chevrolet20000031Running
7272Brett Moffitt(i)Destiny Homes/Concrete Supply Chevrolet2000900Running
8111Michael AnnettAllstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet20000029Running
9519Brandon Jones (P)Toyota Service Centers Toyota20022046Running
1077Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet20077035Running
111820Harrison Burton #Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota20034041Running
12410Ross Chastain (P)Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet20055037Running
131668Brandon BrownJAGR Construction Chevrolet20090026Running
142244Tommy Joe MartinsAAN Adjusters Chevrolet20000023Running
151351Jeremy ClementsKevin Whitaker Chevrolet Chevrolet19900022Running
163490Dexter BeanSleep Well/Alpha Prime Chevrolet19800021Running
17204BJ McLeodTeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet19800020Running
183274Bayley Currey(i)Chevrolet1970000Running
193015Jesse Little #TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet19700018Running
20140Jeffrey EarnhardtForever Lawn Chevrolet19700017Running
211593Myatt Snider #The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet19700016Running
223113Timmy Hill(i)RoofClaim.com Toyota1970000Running
231036Alex LabbeCan-Am Chevrolet19700014Running
24217David StarrAmerican Rebel Safes Chevrolet19500013Running
25245Matt MillsJF Electric Toyota19300012Running
262652Kody Vanderwal #Triple R Performance Engines Chevrolet19100011Running
273599Jesse Iwuji(i)eRacing Assorication Chevrolet1900000Running
28222Austin Cindric (P)Menards/Richmond Ford1730009Running
292521Anthony AlfredoAndy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet17243023Accident
301218Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota17266017Accident
312878Vinnie MillerKoolbox Toyota1690006Running
32198Joe Graf Jr #Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet1580005Rear Gear
333647Josh Reaume(i)GPS Tab Chevrolet1010000Brakes
34176Ryan VargasTikTok Chevrolet810003Power Steering
353366Stephen LeichtJaniKing Toyota590002Fuel Pump
3619Noah Gragson (P)Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet160001DVP

