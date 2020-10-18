Briscoe wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

Chase Briscoe dominated Saturday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Briscoe led 159 of the 200 laps to capture his ninth win of the season and gives Briscoe an automatic position into the Championship 4 round for the season title.
“First off, I just want to dedicate this to Brian Egans. He lost his life last week and was a close family friend’s brother-in-law. I am happy we got him in victory lane. I am super happy to be locked into Phoenix. It is going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That will be nice. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights-out.” Briscoe said.
Daniel Hemric finish second, Ryan Sieg led 23 laps and finished third, Justin Haley fourth and Austin Hill finished fifth.
Briscoe leads the seried standings with 3120 points, followed by Justin Allgaier with 3068 points (-52), Brandon Jones 3066 points (-54), Austin Cindric 3059 (-61), Justin Haley 3057 (-63), Ross Chastain 3047 points (-73), Ryan Sieg 3042 points (-78), and Noah Gragson 3026 points (-94).
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for next week for the O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|6
|98
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Ford Performance Racing School Ford
|200
|1
|1
|0
|60
|Running
|2
|3
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Poppy Bank Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Running
|3
|8
|39
|Ryan Sieg (P)
|CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet
|200
|8
|8
|0
|40
|Running
|4
|9
|11
|Justin Haley (P)
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|200
|10
|0
|0
|34
|Running
|5
|29
|61
|Austin Hill(i)
|Toyota Tsusho Toyota
|200
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Running
|6
|23
|92
|Josh Williams
|Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Running
|7
|27
|2
|Brett Moffitt(i)
|Destiny Homes/Concrete Supply Chevrolet
|200
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Running
|8
|11
|1
|Michael Annett
|Allstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|9
|5
|19
|Brandon Jones (P)
|Toyota Service Centers Toyota
|200
|2
|2
|0
|46
|Running
|10
|7
|7
|Justin Allgaier (P)
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|200
|7
|7
|0
|35
|Running
|11
|18
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota
|200
|3
|4
|0
|41
|Running
|12
|4
|10
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet
|200
|5
|5
|0
|37
|Running
|13
|16
|68
|Brandon Brown
|JAGR Construction Chevrolet
|200
|9
|0
|0
|26
|Running
|14
|22
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|AAN Adjusters Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|13
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet Chevrolet
|199
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Running
|16
|34
|90
|Dexter Bean
|Sleep Well/Alpha Prime Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|20
|4
|BJ McLeod
|TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|32
|74
|Bayley Currey(i)
|Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|19
|30
|15
|Jesse Little #
|TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Running
|20
|14
|0
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Forever Lawn Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|15
|93
|Myatt Snider #
|The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|31
|13
|Timmy Hill(i)
|RoofClaim.com Toyota
|197
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|23
|10
|36
|Alex Labbe
|Can-Am Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|21
|7
|David Starr
|American Rebel Safes Chevrolet
|195
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|24
|5
|Matt Mills
|JF Electric Toyota
|193
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|26
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|Triple R Performance Engines Chevrolet
|191
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Running
|27
|35
|99
|Jesse Iwuji(i)
|eRacing Assorication Chevrolet
|190
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|28
|2
|22
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Menards/Richmond Ford
|173
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|25
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet
|172
|4
|3
|0
|23
|Accident
|30
|12
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|Monster Energy Toyota
|172
|6
|6
|0
|17
|Accident
|31
|28
|78
|Vinnie Miller
|Koolbox Toyota
|169
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Running
|32
|19
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet
|158
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rear Gear
|33
|36
|47
|Josh Reaume(i)
|GPS Tab Chevrolet
|101
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brakes
|34
|17
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|TikTok Chevrolet
|81
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Power Steering
|35
|33
|66
|Stephen Leicht
|JaniKing Toyota
|59
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fuel Pump
|36
|1
|9
|Noah Gragson (P)
|Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|DVP
