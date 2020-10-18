John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kansas

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 33 of 36

Event: Hollywood Casino 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang

Started: 32nd

Finished: 17th

Stage One: 20th

Stage Two: 26th

Stage Three: 17th

John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in the 32nd position. Shortly after firing off, he noted that his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was “a little snug off but not bad.” He quickly made his way into the top 20 and took 4 tires with a slight air pressure adjustment, fuel and a packer adjustment at the Competition Caution. By Lap 43, Nemechek said there was “splitter bounce into [Turn] 1” and he was a touch free. He would go on to take the green- and white-checkered flag to finish Stage 1 in 20th place.

After pitting at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment, fuel, packer adjustment and grille tape, Nemechek began Stage 2 in the 28th position. He was tight to fire off but mostly satisfied with the handling on his No. 38 Speedy Cash machine when he pitted under green partway through Stage 2. He radioed on Lap 137 that his splitter bounce had gone away and was “just a tick on the snug side, but I like it.” With two laps to go in the Stage, Nemechek picked up some right-side damage that knocked in the right front and right rear fenders. He would finish Stage 2 in 26th place and would pit multiple times during the Stage Break Caution for damage repair.

Still rolling, Nemechek began the day’s Final Stage at Kansas Speedway in the 27th position. He was able to make his way back through the field and into the top 20 with 50 laps to go. When a caution came out on Lap 220, he radioed to the team that his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang “takes a while to come in,” but didn’t feel a need to make any adjustments on his next pit stop. Nemechek would restart the race P16 with 44 laps to go and take the checkered flag in 17th place.

Nemechek on Kansas:

“Our No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was ‘speedy fast’ today. We fired off pretty decent and made a couple of slight adjustments throughout the day to get us to an even better place. We picked up some damage at the end of Stage 2, but my guys on pit road did a great job and we were able to overcome and stay competitive for the rest of the race. We never gave up and managed to come away with a top-20 finish. I’m really proud of my Front Row Motorsports team and so thankful for the effort these guys put in each and every week. A huge thanks to our partners at Speedy Cash for coming on board with us this weekend for their final primary race of the year. Hope we can see them again soon.”