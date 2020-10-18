RCR Post Race Report – Kansas Lottery 300

Late Race Crash Ends Promising Top-Three Run for Anthony Alfredo and The No. 21 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Team at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 29th

Start: 25th

Points: 9th

“We had a really strong Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet tonight, and ran in the top-five for most of the race. Unfortunately, an on-track incident in Stage 3 ended our race early. We were four-wide on a restart and no one backed down. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced, and it definitely shows you how fast things can happen in racing. I ended upside down, on my roof and I just have to thank the NASCAR safety crew for being there immediately. They were there before I even realized the wreck was over or where I was. I’m glad to be okay, and thankful for everyone at RCR that builds these safe race cars that we have today, and all of the safety equipment that goes into keeping all of us drivers safe in the race cars. I wish we could have flipped the car back over and kept digging because I was having a blast running up front tonight at Kansas Speedway. It’s been an awesome year so far and we still have one more shot to go win a race at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend.” -Anthony Alfredo