Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Kansas

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race: Kansas Lottery 300

Date: October 17, 2020

___________________________________________________

No. 22 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 2nd

Stage 1: 35th

Stage 2: 33rd

Finish: 28th

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 173/200

Laps Led: 1

Point Standings (behind first): 4th (-61)

Notes:

Austin Cindric’s hopes for a good finish were derailed by an accident early in the Kansas Lottery 300 Saturday night at Kansas Speedway. The No. 22 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang was damaged in the incident but Cindric was able to finish the race and claim a 28th-place result. Cindric heads into the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 fourth in the standings, two points ahead of fifth-place Justin Haley and 61 markers behind points leader Chase Briscoe.

Cindric started the 200-lap, 300-mile event from second position after the field was set per the NASCAR rule book. He ran in the runner-up position until the first caution was displayed on lap 11. Cindric communicated to crew chief Brian Wilson the balance on his Menards/Richmond Mustang was pretty good, just a little free off the corners.

But Cindric’s race unraveled shortly after the restart on lap 14. He was making a move for the lead off Turn 2 to the inside of race leader Ross Chastain and received contact from behind, causing Cindric to spin. Eight cars were officially listed in the accident with the No. 22 Mustang receiving substantial damage.

After extensive repairs on pit road, Cindric made minimum speed and returned to the track in the 35th position. No longer on the five-minute damage repair clock, Cindric briefly went behind the wall for more repairs but returned to the track and was credited with 35th-place when Stage 1 ended on lap 45.

For the remainder of the race, Cindric logged laps and made up a few positions. He was listed 33rd in the running order when Stage 2 ended on lap 90. Four cautions were sprinkled throughout the final stage. Cindric stayed out of trouble and was credited with a 28th-place finish when the race concluded on lap 200.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, October 24th, for the second race in the Round of 8. Live coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “It’s really unfortunate to have our race end so early. We had a fast Menards/Richmond Mustang and I really wanted to get a good finish for them. We were racing for the lead and I just got hit from behind. My guys did a good job repairing my Menards Mustang and keep us in it. They never gave up. We will put this behind us and move on to Texas.”