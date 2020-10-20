Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Return to Fuel McDowell at Texas

McDowell on Texas:

“We’re headed back to Texas this weekend in the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang. Love’s (Travel Stops) has been on board with us for the past seven races and Speedco, which is part of the Love’s family of companies, was last on with us at the Charlotte ROVAL. I’m really excited to have them both on the car this Sunday and I’m thankful for their continued support of our race program.

“Texas Motor Speedway has always been high on my list of favorite race tracks and I know that the folks at Love’s feel the same way as their headquarters is only a few hours down the road in Oklahoma City, (Okla.), making this somewhat of a hometown race for them.

“I’m really looking forward to building on our solid run at Kansas and hopefully we can show even more speed on Sunday. We have quite the battle going on right now in the Owner’s Points Standings and just a few more points will gain us a couple of positions, so we’re ready to race hard and hopefully bring home a great result.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.