NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Kansas II

After a wet race at the Charlote Roval the week prior, the NASCAR Xfinity Series came to play at a dry, but windy Kansas Speedway this past Saturday night.

Chase Briscoe collected his ninth win of the year and now adds his name to the Championship 4 for the Xfinity Series when they go to Phoenix International Raceway in a couple of weeks. Briscoe dominated leading 159 of the scheduled 200 laps for his 11th career Xfinity Series win.

While Briscoe grabbed the win once again, a scary accident broke out in Turn 1 on Lap 174 when the No. 21 of Anthony Alfredo went upside down after contact with the No. 7 of Justin Allgaier who was on the apron at the time. Thankfully for Alfredo, he was able to walk away unscathed from the incident.

After the incident, the other highest finishing playoff driver was Ryan Sieg who finished third by playing pit strategy and pitting for fresh tires.

Now, we’ll take a look at how some of the other Xfinity Series drivers fared after the Kansas Lottery 300.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe kept his winning streak alive, gaining his ninth of the year after sweeping both stages Saturday. He led a race-high of 159 laps and now can breathe a little bit easier for the next couple of weeks as he is now locked into the championship event. Briscoe will certainly be a favorite for the title once that time comes.



Previous Week Ranking – First

Brandon Jones – Jones had some good news prior to the event. It was announced by the Joe Gibbs Racing team that he would return to the No. 19 Toyota for the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Jones took home his 17th Top 10 of the year after placing in the ninth position. He also placed second in both stages.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Ryan Sieg – Sieg finished third after leading 19 laps and earned his seventh top five of the 2020 season. The Georgian finished eighth in both stages in addition to his efforts on Saturday night.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Justin Haley – Haley bounced back this week to a fourth-place finish following his forgettable Roval outing of 35th due to a crash. The Kaulig driver placed 10th in Stage 1 but is fifth in the standings, one position below the cut line. Stage victories at Texas and Martinsville can certainly help things along the way to move him into the Championship 4.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Ross Chastain – While 12th certainly wasn’t the night Chastain had hoped for, the finish could have been much worse considering he was involved in two accidents. One occurred on Lap 16 and the other on Lap 169. On the Lap 169 accident, the Floridan received right-rear bumper damage to the No. 10 machine. Fortunately for Chastain, he was able to save the car from more damage and a potentially disastrous points day. Chastain also collected stage finishes of fifth in Stage 1 and 2.

Fell Out

Austin Cindric – Cindric was involved in an accident with Noah Gragson on the backstretch just 16 laps into the race. The accident ultimately hurt the Team Penske drivers’ chances as Cindric came home in the 28th position, several laps down.



Previous Week Ranking – Fifth

Noah Gragson – Gragson’s last-place result was the outcome after the early accident. Moving forward, Gragson will have to win in order to make those points to be a part of the Championship 4.



Previous Week Ranking – Second

Alex Labbe – A 23rd place finish was all Labbe could do one week following his fourth-place finish at the ROVAL.



Previous Week Ranking – Fourth