New Custom Build Video | 2016 5.0L F150

PAOLI, Pa. (October 20th, 2020) – Aftermarket parts retailer AmericanTrucks (AT) releases a new video as part of their ongoing “Customer Builds” series. The video profiles a blacked-out, 2016 5.0L F150 owned by Wallace (Wally) Covingtom from the Virginia area. The interview format and virtual walkaround aim to inspire customers with ideas for their own build. The video is available on YouTube and on AT’s customer profile page along with images and a complete breakdown of Wally’s mods list.

AT host, Justin Dugan hosts the virtual meet up. Justin sums up Wally’s F150 as a “build done right…not too much, not over the top.” Key upgrades include a 4-inch lift, a 3-inch bull bar, bigger wheels and tires, and projector headlights. The interior showcases a number of accessories from a locking console to under-seat storage, front and rear rubber floor mats, and more. Viewers will find out what Wally plans to add to his truck in the future, providing additional inspiration for F150 owners on the hunt for some upgrades of their own.

AT’s spotlight video series features real projects from around the country. Customers get a chance to show off their rigs while providing ideas and inspiration to fellow truck owners. Viewers can head to Wally’s build profile page for extra images and product specs. With positive feedback from customers, AT plans to continue the series with more videos soon to come.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/ford-f150-builds-profiles.html?imageid=510513&from=0

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.