Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 10.21.20

This Week in Motorsports: October 19-25, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS/ARCA: Texas Motor Speedway – October 24-25

· ARCA WEST: All American Speedway – October 23

Kern County Raceway Park – October 25

PLANO, Texas (October 21, 2020) – It’s crunch time for the NASCAR teams with just three races to go this season. All three national series take on Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, while the ARCA Menards Series West is back on track this weekend with a doubleheader.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NGROTS

Hamlin Looking for Another Texas Triumph … Denny Hamlin comes into Texas Motor Speedway with a 20-point advantage over the cutline in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs heading into Texas Motor Speedway. He has three victories at Texas, including driving to victory lane last Spring.

Truex Desires First Texas Win… The 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his first Texas winner’s cowboy hat. Truex has finished in the runner-up position twice at Texas (2013, 2017). The Playoff contender heads into the Fort Worth-area track in the seventh position, 31 points behind the final Championship 4 position.

Jones Ready for Texas… After a solid run at Kansas Speedway, Brandon Jones moved above the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Playoff cutline and looks to grow his advantage with another great track for Jones – Texas Motor Speedway. Jones had a great race at Texas last fall, driving to a top-five finish.

Hill Wants to Clinch Championship 4 Berth… The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) regular season champion Austin Hill heads into the second race in the Round of 8. Hill is currently second in the standings with a 19-point advantage over the cutline. Hill is also scheduled to make his final NXS start of the season on Saturday after earning a career-best fifth place result last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Eckes Looks for First Victory… Rookie of the Year contender Christian Eckes continues to look for his first victory in the NGROTS. Texas might just be the place. Earlier this year, Eckes led 52 laps (of 167) and finished second, coming up just short to his boss and team owner Kyle Busch. Busch is not entered in the event this weekend, with Chandler Smith behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra at Texas.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Trotter Looks to Continue to Make History… Gracie Trotter is back on track in the ARCA Menards Series for the first time since her historic win in Las Vegas. Trotter dominated the event, driving from a ninth-place starting spot to lead 95 laps (of 150) and score the first win by a female in ARCA-sanctioned competition. Trotter has two chances to add to her victory total this weekend, starting at All American Speedway on Friday evening.

Love Plans to Add to Points Lead… Jesse Love continues to lead the overall point standings with his eighth top-five finish in eight races this season at Las Vegas. The 15-year-old driver holds a 16-point advantage over second place with three races to go.

