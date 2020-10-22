Berry to compete with JR Motorsports on a part-time Xfinity basis in 2021

Fresh off this year’s NASCAR Weekly Series championship, Josh Berry will be competing as a part-time competitor in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for the first half of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, spanning approximately 12 races.

The news was revealed by team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday and it also comes as Berry achieved the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly National title in a season where he earned 24 victories, 33 top-five results and 36 top-10 results in 37 starts.

“I’m honestly speechless,” Berry said. “That’s the last thing I would have expected. Gosh, that’s amazing. I can’t wait to prepare for that and get going. [It’s] truly unbelievable. I just can’t thank everybody enough for believing in me and giving me these opportunities. For a short track guy, it’s just amazing to see these opportunities come about.”

The 29-year-old competitor from Hendersonville, Tennessee, is no stranger in achieving past success in racing nor with JR Motorsports. Having raced in JRM’s late model program for 10 years, Berry is also the 2017 CARS Tour Late Model Stock champion and the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 winner. He has also achieved the 2016 CARS owners’ title and track championships at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway and at Virginia’s Motor Mile Speedway.

Berry has also made limited starts across NASCAR’s top three national touring series. In August 2014, Berry made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports at Iowa Speedway. Driving the No. 5 Tackle Grab Powered by Earnhardt Outdoors Chevrolet Camaro, Berry started 10th and finished 12th in his series debut.

From 2014 to 2017, Berry has made seven career starts in the Xfinity Series, all except one occurring with JR Motorsports, and has earned two top-10 results. His lone start outside of JRM was at Darlington Raceway in September 2016 with Obaika Racing. His best result in the series was a seventh-place result at Richmond Raceway in September 2015 while driving JRM’s No. 88 Speedco Truck Lube & Tires Chevrolet Camaro. He has also made one career start in the NASCAR Truck Series, which occurred at Chicagoland Speedway in September 2016. Driving the No. 71 American Club/RaceTrac Chevrolet Silverado for Contreras Motorsports, Berry started 22nd and finished 13th.

Berry joins Sam Mayer, the 2020 ARCA Menards Series East champion, as two competitors who are scheduled to share the seat of the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet Camaro for next year’s Xfinity Series season, with Mayer graduating to a full-time role with the team in 2022.

Further details regarding Berry’s schedule and JRM’s No. 8 team will be announced at a later date.