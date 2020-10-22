CarParts.com Unveils New Brand Identity with Michael McDowell

Davico Manufacturing Featured as Co-Partner Opportunity for Fan to Win Replica Hood Signed by McDowell

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 22, 2020) – CarParts.com is heading back to the track with Michael McDowell on Sunday, November 1st, at Martinsville Speedway, along with Davico Manufacturing, who will be making their debut in the NASCAR circuit as a co-partner. CarParts.com has helped propel McDowell to a career-best season that includes four Top-10 finishes and his all-time best average finish, which spurred the ecommerce giant’s decision to tap the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang and McDowell into a sneak peek at the company’s brand evolution, showcasing the all-new logo at Martinsville for CarParts.com’s last race of the year. After the race, one lucky NASCAR fan will win a Martinsville No. 34 livery replica hood signed by McDowell. For updates on how to enter for a chance to win, fans can follow @CarPartscom on social media.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new look to NASCAR fans with Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, and our partners at Davico Manufacturing,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. “We believe our fellow drivers belong on the road, which is why we’re committed to helping them move forward and enjoy their journey. This is what our new logo helps represent. We couldn’t think of a better debut than having McDowell carry our new branding at Martinsville Speedway in front of a national audience on NBC.”

Joining CarParts.com on the No. 34 at Martinsville is Davico Manufacturing, a family-owned business that has been producing American-made catalytic converters for over 30 years in their home state of Massachusetts. Available on CarParts.com, Davico Manufacturing offers the widest catalytic converter selection, including exact-fit converters that promise unmatched attention to detail and straightforward installation with no cutting, clamping, or welding required.

“Davico Manufacturing has been a made-in-America manufacturer of world-class, direct-fit catalytic converters and special exhaust for more than 34 years,” said Glenn Hamblett, National Sales Manager at Davico. “Our entire team here in Massachusetts is excited and energized to co-sponsor the No. 34 car of Michael McDowell and the Front Row Motorsports team along with CarParts.com. We will all be watching and enjoying our first NASCAR marketing endeavor and wish everyone well. Good luck, Michael McDowell!”

McDowell has found tremendous success with CarParts.com on the track, including his best finish of the season to date, coming in seventh at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Furthermore, McDowell has been actively involved with the company through various social media promotions, sweepstakes, and internal meetings. He is now looking forward to helping them with the introduction of their new look, and bringing first-timer Davico Manufacturing to the track.

“CarParts.com has been innovative with their look and colors all season,” said McDowell. “They’re now introducing their new logo. It’s awesome they wanted to do it with NASCAR, Front Row Motorsports, and myself. They’ve been a great partner all season, but they’ve also been great for the sport and done different things to give back to the fans, too. That’s amazing to see during such a challenging year. I also want to thank Davico Manufacturing for their support this weekend. They’re going to be in for a fun ride.”

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBC and begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com. For more information about Davico Manufacturing, visit www.davicomfg.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About CarParts.com

With over 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has helped drivers across the contiguous United States keep their vehicles on the road. Leveraging our company-owned national distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out unnecessary costs to provide quality parts at a discount. Combined with our 90-day returns and intuitive mobile experience, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get the parts they need delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Davico Manufacturing

Established in 1987, Davico Manufacturing produces more than 4,000 part numbers of exact-fit, universal, and dealer alternative catalytic converters. With the widest product coverage in the industry, Davico has become a go-to brand for hard-to-find and late model catalytic converters. Davico’s full line of products are made in the U.S.A. and available for purchase on CarParts.com.