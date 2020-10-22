Jeep Wheels Shopping Guide | New Video

ExtremeTerrain Helps Wrangler Owners Get Rolling

PAOLI, Pa. (October 21st, 2020) – Off-road aftermarket parts retailer, ExtremeTerrain (XT) releases a how-to video to support Jeep Wrangler owners on the hunt for new wheels and tires. Hosted by XT’s Sara Riordan, the goal of the video is to help customers sift through all the options to find their ideal setup. The video covers how to choose the correct wheels, how to choose the right size tires for the suspension and any additional parts that may be needed.

XT offers a free mount and balance on a large selection of wheels with corresponding tire purchase. To begin the search, customers can head to the dedicated wheels and tires pages on XT’s website. The filters will narrow down the options based on things like size, offset, style, finish, brand, etc. From there, customers can navigate to the product pages and view images of specific tire setups giving them a better sense of the end result. Advice is also available when it comes to lift kits, modifications, effects on the speedometer, tread-type, and more. Finally, XT’s dedicated customer service team is on hand to lend their expertise on wheel fitment for every generation.

With the release of this new video, XT hopes to help customers narrow down the wheel and tire setup that’s right for them. With all the information available on their website, XT hopes to provide a one-stop shopping experience for Jeep Wrangler owners and enthusiasts. Customers are also encouraged to check out XT’s build pages for hundreds of Jeep images sent in by customers across the country along with the exact mods used on each.

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-wheels.html

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.