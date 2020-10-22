RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway … Richard Childress Racing has a storied history at Texas Motor Speedway that includes two NASCAR Cup Series wins with Jeff Burton (1997) and most recently with Austin Dillon (2020). The Welcome, NC organization has earned five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins with Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012) and two NASCAR Truck Series wins with Jay Sauter (1999) and Ty Dillon (2013).

RCR 1-2 Finish at Texas … Richard Childress Racing scored a 1-2 finish with drivers Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway. The victory clinched Dillon’s fourth career NASCAR Playoffs berth and Reddick’s runner-up finish was the rookie’s best career finish in the NASCAR Cup Series to date.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 24, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 25, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s Dow Sullair Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway … Austin Dillon heads into this Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series race as the defending race winner. He punched a ticket to the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs with a win at Texas Motor Speedway in July, crossing the finish line first over his teammate, Tyler Reddick, to produce a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing. Overall, Dillon is an accomplished driver at Texas Motor Speedway with 31 starts spread out across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. He has even competed virtually at the track on iRacing. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has earned pole awards in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series while competing at Texas Motor Speedway and has led laps in four of his 15 Cup races there.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

About Sullair … Since 1965, Sullair has developed and manufactured air compressors with proven reliability and wear-free durability. Sullair is globally recognized as a leading manufacturer of air compressors for use in manufacturing, oil and gas operations, food processing, construction and more. Customers around the world keep their compressors running optimally with a full line of aftermarket parts, fluids and services.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Tell us about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and how it differs from other 1.5-mile tracks, such as Kansas Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is a bit different from Kansas Speedway in that it has two different ends. You have one end that’s very banked and has high speeds, and then you have a hard end where you have to get turned and get back on the gas. Texas Motor Speedway just has so much grip now. It’s quite a bit different, and the banking has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. I really like Texas and am looking forward to getting there, especially since we are the defending race winners. Our cars have been strong on 1.5-mile tracks this year, and we will look to some of that speed to try and get the No. 3 Dow Sullair Chevy into Victory Lane.”

You won at Texas Motor Speedway in July. How does that change your mindset going into the race this weekend?

“I think our team remains just as hungry as ever to get back to Victory Lane. My RCR team has been really strong on mile-and-a-half tracks this season, and I know that we have everything we need to try and back up our performance from July. We’re going to attack from the opening green flag.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, having finished second at the track to teammate, Austin Dillon, earlier this year. Reddick also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, with his best finish of second coming in both October 2018 and March 2019. The driver also has six starts, one pole award and four top-five finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

About Clark Pipeline Services … Clark Pipeline Services is a multi-million dollar company based in the heart of Eagleford Shale with over 10 years of experience in large and small diameter pipe with zero accidents. Clark Pipeline Services is a Civil Construction and Energy Construction Company dedicated to the service and safety of their clients. Clark Pipelines Services can provide superior quality, time savings, unmatched services and environment protection while completing successful projects. Learn more at

clarkpipeline.com.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What is the biggest lesson you took away from Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year when RCR finished 1-2?

“Well, the way we went about that race is now out in the open and everyone knows how we did it, so I’m not sure that strategy will work when we go back this weekend. We’ll have to come up with something a little different this time. Texas is going to be a little bit like Kansas in the way that you have to take all the track position you can get and not make mistakes. The people you pass once are going to then understand where you were better than they were, so if you have to pass them a second time around they’ll know how to defend against you. That’s what makes it so hard racing in the Cup Series. Everyone is so smart about it. We’re going to need a really solid race in our No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet to be able to grab a good finish this weekend.”

This Week’s No. 21 Maestro’s Classic Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway … Anthony Alfredo will make his final start of the season for Richard Childress Racing this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Alfredo led laps earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway before an on-track incident ended his day early. He also has two career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 1.5-mile racetrack. In eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on 1.5-mile racetracks, Alfredo has five top-10 finishes. He recorded his best finish of fourth at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June.

About Maestro’s Classic … Maestro’s Classic is more than a Beard Care Products Brand. It is a movement in masculinity, with a nod to love, hard work, strength and creativity. Maestro’s Classic shines a light where others don’t…on its supporters. We celebrate the integrity of man and honor his commitment to family, community and craft while shaping the bearded path for the next generation of young men. We have designed a line of beard care products that are Undeniably Good™ and will assist in Crafting a Better You™ in beard care. Visit https://www.maestrosclassic.com/ to shop our products today.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

You were able to drive to the front and lead laps last time you were at Texas Motor Speedway. What is it about Texas that seems to fit your driving style?

“I’m honestly not really sure. Texas Motor Speedway is a fast and challenging racetrack with two completely different sets of corners. It’s hard for me to pinpoint exactly what it is that seems to fit my style so well. I just really enjoy these tracks with high speeds. Texas is so unique. It’s hard to get the balance right for both corners, but my Richard Childress Racing team always does such a great job unloading fast Chevrolets. I’m just excited to go back to a track where we competed at earlier this year. Hopefully, we can get up front again and get the job done this time in my last start of the season.”

This weekend will be your last start of the season in the No. 21 Chevrolet for RCR. Overall, do you feel like you have met your expectations, while running a limited schedule this year?

“Absolutely. I definitely feel like I have met my own and everyone else’s expectations and maybe even exceeded some. With that, I am never satisfied. Every time I achieve a goal or reach an expectation, I always set the bar higher for myself. I just want to go out and win this weekend because we have proven we have the speed and I know we can do it as a team. We have the people, the equipment, and all the means necessary to do so and I’d love for us to put one together. I think a win would just be an incredible way to cap the season off and hopefully help set us up for next season.”