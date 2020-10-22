Roush Fenway Recognized by MarCom Awards for Outstanding Achievement and Marketing Excellence; Wins Six Awards for 2020

Team recognized for outstanding marketing efforts with team partners Fastenal, Castrol and Guaranteed Rate

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2020) — Roush Fenway Racing has once again been recognized for outstanding achievement by the prestigious MarCom Awards, taking home three Platinum and three Gold Awards for its marketing efforts in 2020. MarCom Winners are recognized for ‘their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness, with only a small percentage achieving Platinum status.

The team garnered a pair of Platinum Awards for its creative marketing efforts – designed to overcome pandemic induced obstacles – with its highly successful fan-facing Roush Madness platform in March winning in the Social Media Campaign category and a robust Virtual Hospitality Partner program that the team implemented with partners throughout the altered 2020 season awarded in the Communication Program category.

In addition, the team received Platinum Award recognition in the Social Campaign category for its work with Castrol in promoting the Garage Life platform with driver Ryan Newman during the early weeks of the Covid-19 shutdown.

“We are certainly pleased to once again be recognized by the distinguished MarCom Awards panel,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “This has obviously been a difficult year for all sports franchises, and we’re proud of our team’s ability to adapt and continue to design and implement creative and innovative platforms during these genuinely challenging times. At the same time, the willingness and trust on our partner’s behalf to allow us to continue to authentically promote their brands is equally rewarding and proves that NASCAR partnerships continue to provide flexible and powerful marketing solutions.”

Roush Fenway Racing also received honors in the Crisis Communications Plan/Response category, taking home a Gold Award for its handling of Ryan Newman’s dramatic accident in the waning moments of the Daytona 500 and his return to the track later in the year.

Additionally, the team won Gold Awards in the Digital Marketing category for its work highlighting the tenth anniversary of its relationship with Fastenal, as well as in the Integrated Marketing category for its program launch with new partner Guaranteed Rate.

Roush Fenway Racing has now won a total of 25 MarCom Platinum Awards since 2011, when it took home its first Platinum for the famed ‘Ricky vs. Trevor’ campaign. In addition, Roush Fenway has also taken home top honors from the PR News Platinum Awards, Social Media Icon Awards and Hermes Awards.

2020 Awards

Roush Madness Fan Vote – Platinum Award for Social Media Campaign

Virtual Hospitality Program – Platinum Award for Communications Program

Ryan Newman Crisis Communications – Crisis Communication Plan/Response

Castrol Garage Life with Ryan Newman – Platinum Award for Social Campaign

Fastenal Racing Program – Gold Award – Digital Marketing

Guaranteed Rate Program Launch – Gold Award – Integrated Marketing

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

MarCom entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The competition has grown to one of the largest of its kind, with winners ranging in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.