Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum Return to GMS Racing Full-Time in 2021

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 23, 2020) – GMS Racing officials announced today that Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum will return to GMS Racing to compete full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series in 2021.

Creed is currently in his second full-time season with GMS Racing. Creed currently has three wins, seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 20 starts this season. The Alpine, CA native has led 364 laps and has completed 99.1 percent of the total laps run in 2020.

“I’m excited to be coming back for another year with GMS,” said Creed. “I feel like we’ve made a ton of improvements in so many ways this year compared to my rookie year. I’m thankful to Chevy and everybody at GMS for the opportunity to come back next season to show what we’re really capable of and continue to improve and compete for wins and a championship.”

Ankrum, the 2019 Gander Trucks Sunoco Rookie of the Year, is currently in his first full-time season with GMS. The sophomore driver has three top-five and nine top-10 finishes with 54 laps led in 2020.

“I’m thankful for another full-time year in the trucks with GMS next season,” said Ankrum. “This has been a learning year for our team, but I know we’ve got what it takes to go out and compete for wins. This is my first full-time season in trucks and to have the security and support from Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam) to be back for another year is awesome. We still have a lot to prove and we’re in the perfect spot to do that for the rest of the season and next year as well.”

“GMS is excited to have these talented drivers back for 2021,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “We’ve been blessed with a great deal of success this season and these young men have represented our organization well on and off the track. I have no doubt their determination and success will continue to grow in 2021.”

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net